Troubled By Moles On Your Skin? Try These Easy Home Remedies For Naturally Glowing Skin

New Delhi: Moles and skin tags on the face or body can affect your appearance, but getting rid of them does not always require expensive treatments. If used regularly, simple home remedies can gradually lighten moles and skin tags, giving your skin a natural glow.

Having moles or skin tags is extremely common and can even be considered a beauty mark. However, when they become prominent, especially on the face or neck, they can affect your confidence and appear as blemishes.

Commercial treatments may seem glamorous but are often costly, painful and sometimes risky for your skin. Natural and home remedies are considered safe and effective. They can gradually lighten moles and skin tags while enhancing your skin’s natural radiance.

Here are some easy remedies you can try at home without spending much:

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has antibacterial and moisturising properties. Applying it gently on the affected area daily can gradually lighten moles. Regular use makes both moles and skin tags less noticeable.

Beauty experts recommend massaging coconut oil lightly on moles before bed and leaving it overnight for better results.

Garlic And Onion Juice

Garlic and onion juice can also help reduce the appearance of moles and skin tags. Sulfur in garlic and the antiseptic properties of onion make them effective.

Apply garlic juice on the affected area for 10-15 minutes and rinse off. Onion juice can be applied daily on moles to see visible results within a few weeks. People with sensitive skin should consult a doctor before using these remedies.

Sliced Potato

Potatoes contain enzymes that can slowly dry out moles and skin tags. Cut a thin slice of fresh potato and rub it gently on the mole several times a day. Doing this 3-4 times daily can gradually reduce the size and color of the mole.

Linseed Oil And Honey

Linseed oil helps repair the skin, while honey’s antioxidant properties assist in removing moles. Mix linseed oil and honey to form a paste and apply it on the mole for 20 minutes. Using this remedy daily helps restore the skin’s natural glow and smoothness.

Turmeric And Honey

Turmeric has been used for centuries to treat skin issues. Combined with honey, it softens and brightens the skin. Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric in one teaspoon of honey, apply it on the mole and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. This remedy also improves overall skin tone.

These simple and natural methods can help you reduce the appearance of moles and skin tags gradually, improve skin texture and give your face a fresh and glowing look without any costly treatments or harsh chemicals.