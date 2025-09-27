Try These 10 Amazing Vrat Recipes In Navratri 2025

Navratri 2025 is not just a time for devotion and spiritual reflection, but also an opportunity to nourish your body with wholesome, sattvik meals that honor the purity of the festival. Fasting during these nine days doesn’t mean compromising on taste or nutrition.

From light and energizing snacks to delicious vrat-friendly meals, we've curated 10 amazing recipes that are perfect for your Navratri fast. Whether you're observing a strict fast or simply following a vrat diet, these dishes will keep you energized, satisfied, and in sync with the sacred spirit of the season.

1. Sabudana Khichdi (BY Chef Ashish Singh, chief operating officer and head chef at Cafe Delhi Heights)

Ingredients:

• 1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

• 2 tbsp ghee

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1-2 green chilies, chopped

• 2 medium potatoes, diced

• ¼ cup peanuts, roasted & crushed

• Sendha namak (rock salt) as needed

• Lemon juice, coriander leaves

Method:

1. Soak sabudana 5-6 hrs; drain.

2. Heat ghee, add cumin, chilies, and potatoes. Cook till potatoes turn golden.

3. Add sabudana, peanuts, and salt. Toss on low flame till sabudana turns translucent.

4. Add lemon juice & coriander before serving.

2. Sabudana & Coconut Payasam ( By Chef Ashish Verma, Executive Chef, Masala Synergy)

Ingredients:

Sabudana (sago pearls) – ½ cup

Fresh coconut milk – 2 cups

Jaggery – ½ cup (grated)

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Cashew nuts – 8–10 (halved)

Raisins – 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Water – 2 cups

Method:

1. Soak sabudana in water for 30 minutes, then drain.

2. In a saucepan, boil 2 cups of water and add soaked sabudana. Cook until translucent.

3. Add grated jaggery and stir until dissolved.

4. Pour in fresh coconut milk, simmer gently without boiling too much.

5. In a small pan, heat ghee, fry cashew and raisins until golden. Add to the payasam.

6. Finish with cardamom powder and serve warm.

Try these Vrat recipes shared by Chef Aditya Kumar Jha - Anardana

3. Kuttu Roti (Taco Shells)

Ingredients

• Kuttu (buckwheat) flour – 1 cup

• Ghee - 1 tsp

• Sendha namak – to taste

• Warm water – as needed

Method

1. Mix all the ingredients and make a soft dough and keep in the chiller for resetting at least for 1 hour.

2. Roll out the dough of 12 grams each and cook on tawa on a medium to high heat to get taco bread soft.

4. Aloo Rassa Reduction (Filling)

Ingredients

• Potato, boiled & crumbled – 2 medium

• Ghee – 1 tbsp

• Green chilli, chopped – 1

• Ginger paste – ½ tsp

• Fresh Tomato puree – 1/4 cup

• Cumin powder – ½ tsp

• Black pepper – ¼ tsp

• Sendha namak – to taste

• Water – ½ cup

Method

1. Heat ghee, add chilli & ginger, sauté. Add spices, potato, tomato puree, and water. Cook till it reduces to a thick, flavourful rassa.

5. Chilli Yoghurt Drizzle

Ingredients

• Hung curd – ½ cup

• Sendha namak – pinch

• Red chilli flakes or green chilli paste – ½ tsp

• Roasted cumin powder – ¼ tsp

Method

1. Whisk all together till smooth.

6. Fried Chilli Garnish

Ingredients

• Whole green chillies – 4

• Ghee/oil – for frying

• Sendha namak – pinch

Method

1. Slit chillies slightly, shallow fry till blistered & crisp.

2. Season with salt.

Assembly

1. Place kuttu taco shell on plate.

2. Spoon aloo rassa reduction as filling.

3. Drizzle chilli yoghurt over.

4. Top with fried chilli & pomegranate for colour.

7. Aloo Kaju ki Tikki Tikki (8–10 pieces)

Ingredients

• Potatoes, boiled & mashed – 4 medium

• Cashews, roasted & chopped – ½ cup

• Green chilli – 1–2, finely chopped

• Ginger – 1 tsp, grated

• Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp

• Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

• Black pepper – ¼ tsp

• Sendha namak – to taste

• Ghee/oil – for shallow frying

Method

1. Mix all ingredients, bind into soft dough. Shape into tikkis, press cashew bits on top. Shallow fry till golden & crisp both sides.

8. Mint Chutney

Ingredients

• Fresh mint leaves – 1 cup

• Coriander leaves – ½ cup

• Green chilli – 1–2

• Ginger – ½ inch

• Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

• Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

• Sendha namak – to taste

Method

1. Blend all ingredients smooth with a splash of cold water.

2. Keep thick and vibrant green.

9. Flavoured Yoghurt (Sweet-Spiced Dahi)

Ingredients

• Thick yoghurt (hung curd if possible) – 1 cup

• Sendha namak – a pinch

• Roasted cumin powder – ¼ tsp

• Black pepper – a pinch

• Sugar or honey – ½ tsp (optional, balances chutneys)

Method

1. Whisk yoghurt till smooth with all the ingredients and chill before serving

10. Tamarind Chutney

Ingredients

• Tamarind pulp – ½ cup

• Jaggery – ¼ cup (grated)

• Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

• Black pepper powder – ¼ tsp

• Sendha namak – to taste

Method

1. Simmer tamarind pulp with jaggery till thick and glossy. Add cumin, pepper, and salt, strain and cool.

Plating