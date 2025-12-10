Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough As The Weather Changes

Seasonal transitions often bring along sniffles, sore throats, and irritating coughs. As temperatures fluctuate, your immune system works harder to adapt—making it the perfect time to nourish your body with warm, soothing, and immunity-boosting drinks. Here are some simple, natural beverages that can help prevent cold and cough during changing weather.

1. Ginger Tea

Ginger is a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It helps clear nasal congestion, warms the body, and soothes irritation in the throat.

How to prepare: Boil sliced ginger in water, add honey and lemon for extra immune benefits.

2. Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh)

Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its antiviral and antioxidant qualities. A warm glass of haldi doodh strengthens immunity and reduces inflammation.

Tip: Add a pinch of black pepper to increase the absorption of curcumin.

3. Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea

Tulsi leaves are widely used in Ayurveda for boosting immunity and fighting respiratory infections. This soothing tea helps relieve headaches, congestion, and mild cough.

To make: Boil a few tulsi leaves in water with ginger and honey.

4. Warm Water with Honey & Lemon

This classic drink is simple but effective. Honey coats the throat and reduces irritation, while lemon adds Vitamin C to support immune function.

Best time: Early morning on an empty stomach.

5. Cinnamon and Clove Tea

Both spices have antibacterial and warming properties. This drink helps prevent throat infections and keeps the body warm on chilly days.

6. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint contains menthol, which acts as a natural decongestant. It soothes the throat, reduces cough, and helps you breathe easier.

7. Kadha (Herbal Decoction)

A traditional remedy made with spices like ginger, tulsi, black pepper, cinnamon, and cloves. Kadha boosts immunity and helps the body fight seasonal viruses.

Note: Drink in moderation to avoid acidity.

8. Chamomile Tea

Besides boosting immunity, chamomile helps you relax and sleep better—crucial when your body needs rest to fight infections.

Additional Tips to Stay Healthy

Stay hydrated with warm liquids throughout the day

Avoid cold beverages in fluctuating weather

Include Vitamin C–rich fruits in your diet

Get enough sleep and reduce stress

