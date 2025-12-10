Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994374https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/try-these-drinks-to-avoid-cold-and-cough-as-the-weather-changes-2994374.html
NewsLifestyleTry These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough As The Weather Changes
DRINKS FOR COLD AND COUGH

Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough As The Weather Changes

Keeping your immune system strong doesn’t have to be complicated. With these simple, natural drinks, you can stay warm, hydrated, and protected during changing weather.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough As The Weather ChangesImage credit: Freepik

Seasonal transitions often bring along sniffles, sore throats, and irritating coughs. As temperatures fluctuate, your immune system works harder to adapt—making it the perfect time to nourish your body with warm, soothing, and immunity-boosting drinks. Here are some simple, natural beverages that can help prevent cold and cough during changing weather.

1. Ginger Tea
Ginger is a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It helps clear nasal congestion, warms the body, and soothes irritation in the throat.
How to prepare: Boil sliced ginger in water, add honey and lemon for extra immune benefits.

2. Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh)
Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its antiviral and antioxidant qualities. A warm glass of haldi doodh strengthens immunity and reduces inflammation.
Tip: Add a pinch of black pepper to increase the absorption of curcumin.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

3. Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea
Tulsi leaves are widely used in Ayurveda for boosting immunity and fighting respiratory infections. This soothing tea helps relieve headaches, congestion, and mild cough.
To make: Boil a few tulsi leaves in water with ginger and honey.

4. Warm Water with Honey & Lemon
This classic drink is simple but effective. Honey coats the throat and reduces irritation, while lemon adds Vitamin C to support immune function.
Best time: Early morning on an empty stomach.

5. Cinnamon and Clove Tea
Both spices have antibacterial and warming properties. This drink helps prevent throat infections and keeps the body warm on chilly days.

6. Peppermint Tea
Peppermint contains menthol, which acts as a natural decongestant. It soothes the throat, reduces cough, and helps you breathe easier.

7. Kadha (Herbal Decoction)
A traditional remedy made with spices like ginger, tulsi, black pepper, cinnamon, and cloves. Kadha boosts immunity and helps the body fight seasonal viruses.
Note: Drink in moderation to avoid acidity.

8. Chamomile Tea
Besides boosting immunity, chamomile helps you relax and sleep better—crucial when your body needs rest to fight infections.

Additional Tips to Stay Healthy

  • Stay hydrated with warm liquids throughout the day
  • Avoid cold beverages in fluctuating weather
  • Include Vitamin C–rich fruits in your diet
  • Get enough sleep and reduce stress

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi Blast Case
Delhi Blast Case: NIA Court Sends Nasir Malla To 7-Day Custody
Rahul Gandhi
‘Vote Chori An Anti-National Act’: Rahul Gandhi Says ECI Colluding With BJP
Clean air
India’s Top Cities With Clean Air This Week: Delhi And Mumbai Not In The List
CG Police Constable Result 2025
CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT At cgpolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
Ajit Doval
Why India Is Not Ready To Retire Its 80-Year-Old James Bond 'Ajit Doval'
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 09.12.2025: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw
Technology news
Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Beta Update In India For THESE Users- Details
goa fire tragedy
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Immediate Demolition Of Romeo Lane Vagator
Pakistan
'Funeral Of Professionalism': Pak DG ISPR Trolled For Winking At Female Journo
3I/ATLAS
3I/ATLAS Loaded With ‘Cosmic WMDs’? Truth Behind Hydrogen Cyanide & Methanol