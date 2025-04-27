Unakite Stone: Check Pros And Cons

Unakite is a beautiful, multi-colored stone. It is well known for its powerful healing, grounding, and balancing properties. It is a combination of green epidote, pink feldspar, and quartz. It has several benefits including fertility, emotional healing, spiritual growth, and stability.

Crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe shares what this unique stone has to bring to the table and some cons that one has to beware of.

Pros of Unakite Stone

1. Emotional Healing

Unakite is one of the best stones for emotional balance and healing past traumas. It helps release emotional blockages, perfect for those struggling with heartbreak, grief, or anxiety. Many healers recommend this stone to those who need to focus on self-love and acceptance.

2. Balances Emotions and Mindset

Unakite brings a calming energy that helps balance emotions. It is perfect for stress relief and emotional stability. It helps reduce mood swings, emotional overreaction, and impulsive behaviour.

3. Enhances Spiritual Growth

This stone is a powerful spiritual stone that helps in connecting with higher consciousness and intuition. It enhances awareness and psychic abilities.

Many believe that Unakite helps in past life regression and understanding karmic patterns.

4. Aids Physical Healing & Pregnancy

Unakite supports physical recovery and healing. Healer also believe that this stone strengthens the immune system and helps with tissue regeneration, making it a useful stone for recovery from illness or surgery. It is also beneficial for pregnant women because it promotes a healthy pregnancy and smooth childbirth (this does not mean that you do not visit your doctor. Stones only boost your intention.)

5. Grounding and Protection

This green and pink combination stone balances the heart and root chakras. It protects against negative energy and helps keep you grounded in reality. It is ideal for those who feel lost, disconnected, or overwhelmed.

6. Improves Relationships and Communication

Unakite's connection to the heart chakra promotes love, harmony, and emotional understanding. It helps in resolving conflicts, improving communication, and strengthening relationships. If you struggle with trust issues, jealousy, or emotional detachment, Unakite can help bring emotional openness and harmony.

Cons of Unakite Stone

1. Slow-Acting Energy

Unlike some high-energy crystals like Clear Quartz or Citrine, Unakite works slowly and gradually. It requires consistent use over time to see significant changes. If you’re looking for quick results, Unakite may not be the best choice.

2. Not for Hyperactive People

Unakite has a calming and grounding effect, so this may make hyperactive or highly energetic people feel sluggish or unmotivated. If you need high levels of energy or motivation, pair it with energizing crystal like Carnelian or Red Jasper.

3. Can Trigger Emotional Release

Unakite works on deep emotional healing and it can sometimes bring up unresolved emotions or painful memories. It can be overwhelming sometimes. Use it gradually and pair it with an Amethyst or Rose Quartz.

4. Fragile and Requires Care

Unakite is not as hard as some other crystals. It can chip or break easily if dropped. It needs to be handled with care and kept away from harsh chemicals or extreme temperatures.