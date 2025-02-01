Vidya Balan Lost 10 Kg: The Secret Behind Her Weight Loss Is The Inflammation Diet And No Exercise At All
Actress Vidya Balan discussed her body transformation and how she managed to lose weight by sticking to a healthy diet, without engaging in any exercise throughout the year.
Actress Vidya Balan is known for being candid about her appearance. Her recent body transformation has sparked a lot of attention, and she has finally shared the secret to her weight loss journey.
In an exclusive interview with Galatta India, Vidya said, “All my life I have struggled to be thin, all my life I have dieted like crazy. I have exercised like crazy. Sometimes I would lose weight and then it would come back, sometimes it would not budge. For many years, no matter what I did, my weight was only increasing.” The star further revealed the secret behind her weight loss.
She stated, “Early on this year, I met a nutritional group in Chennai called Amura in Chennai, and they said that this is just inflammation, it's not really fat.” She further said that the nutritionist put her on a diet to get rid of the inflammation, what is known as “elimination of inflammation." Vidya also opened up about how this diet worked efficiently as it eliminates foods that were not suiting her. She said, “They asked me to stop working out, and I haven't worked out all year.”
