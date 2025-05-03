Want A Smarter Brain? Sip These 3 Super Drinks Backed By American Experts

Be it the scorching heat of summer or the hectic life of office, mental fatigue and weakening memory have become a problem for people of all ages these days. From school going children to the elderly, everyone wants a sharp mind and better focus. Meanwhile, America's famous neurologist Dr. Hugo Stein has recommended 3 super drinks in his clinical research that sharpen the mind and strengthen memory, which are not only natural but can also be easily included in everyday life.

Dr. Stein says that what we eat and drink has a direct effect on our brain. Especially some drinks taken in the morning can boost your brain power, focus and memory tremendously. Let's know which are those 3 brain-booster drinks, by adopting which you too can get a 'super brain'.

1. Green Tea

The amino acid 'L-theanine' found in green tea keeps the mind calm and reduces stress. The antioxidants present in it protect neurons from damage and improve brain function. Drinking a cup of green tea early in the morning helps in increasing focus and keeping the mind alert.

2. Organic Coffee + MCT Oil

Dr. Stein's research shows that if MCT oil (medium chain triglyceride) is added to organic coffee, it acts as fuel for the brain. This mixture removes brain fog and maintains alertness. This drink is also very popular in the 'ketogenic diet' and provides relief from mental fatigue.

3. Magnesium rich water

Magnesium is an extremely important mineral for our brain function. It maintains the balance of neurotransmitters and reduces stress. Dr. Stein recommends drinking at least one bottle of magnesium-rich mineral water throughout the day to help brain cells function better.

