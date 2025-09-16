Want To Keep Your Navratri Fast Healthy? Try These 7 Traditional Dishes For A Wholesome Celebration

Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated with devotion, fasting, and joy. While fasting rituals vary across regions, food plays an important role in keeping the body energised and the spirit uplifted. Instead of heavy meals, people consume light, sattvic (pure) dishes made without onion, garlic, or regular grains.

If you are fasting this Navratri, here are seven traditional and healthy dishes you must try:-

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Made with soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and mild spices, Sabudana Khichdi is light yet filling. It provides instant energy and is one of the most popular Navratri fasting foods.

2. Kuttu ke Pakore (Buckwheat Flour Fritters)

Crispy and delicious, these fritters are made with kuttu (buckwheat) flour and are perfect for snacking. They are often served with fresh curd or green chutney.

3. Singhare ke Atte ka Halwa

A sweet dish prepared with water chestnut flour, ghee, and sugar. It is rich, satisfying, and often served as prasad (offering).

4. Aloo Jeera

A simple yet comforting dish made with boiled potatoes, cumin seeds, and mild spices. It pairs well with kuttu or singhara pooris.

5. Samak Rice Pulao

Also known as vrat ke chawal, samak rice is a gluten-free grain that cooks like regular rice. Mixed with vegetables and mild spices, it makes for a wholesome meal during fasting.

6. Makhana Kheer

Made with fox nuts (makhana), milk, and dry fruits, this creamy dessert is both nutritious and festive. It is a popular sweet dish during Navratri fasting.

7. Rajgira Paratha

Prepared with amaranth flour, rajgira parathas are soft, gluten-free, and a healthy alternative to regular wheat chapatis. They taste best with curd or vrat-friendly curries.

Navratri fasting doesn’t mean compromising on taste or health. These seven traditional dishes are not only delicious but also provide the nutrition and energy needed to keep you active throughout the celebration. By including these meals in your fasting menu, you can enjoy a healthy and spiritually fulfilling Navratri.

