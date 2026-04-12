Want to travel abroad on a low budget? Spend your holidays in these countries that offer beautiful vacations

New Delhi: When people think about travelling abroad, expensive destinations such as Europe or America often come to mind. But some of the most scenic and budget-friendly international experiences are actually right next to India. Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka offer a mix of mountains, culture, beaches and history without the heavy travel costs.

For travellers looking to plan a short and affordable international holiday, these nearby countries offer easy access and memorable experiences.

Mountains, culture and easy entry

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nepal is one of the most popular travel destinations close to India. It can be reached by both air and road. This makes it a convenient choice for many travellers. The country is known for its mountain scenery, calm atmosphere and rich cultural heritage.

Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, is located here that draws visitors from across the world. Kathmandu, Pokhara and Lumbini are among the most visited places in the country. Each of these cities offers its own mix of history and natural beauty.

Indian travellers do not need a visa to visit Nepal. Entry is allowed with basic identity documents such as a voter ID card. This makes it one of the simplest international trips from India.

Bhutan: Peaceful hills and scenic roads

Bhutan shares a border with India and is known for its peaceful environment and slow-paced lifestyle. The journey by road itself is often considered one of the highlights of visiting the country.

The landscape is filled with green valleys, traditional homes and views of the eastern Himalayas. Paro, Thimphu and Punakha are some of the main tourist spots that attract visitors.

Indian citizens do not need a visa for Bhutan. However, entry requires a permit and travellers are also required to pay a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) as per local regulations.

Myanmar: A blend of nature and culture

Myanmar shares its border with India’s northeastern states, including Manipur and Mizoram. It shows a mix of cultures and natural beauty, with hills and green scenery forming a major part of the area.

Popular destinations in Myanmar include Yangon, Bagan and Inle Lake, each known for its historical sites and natural charm. Travellers can reach the country by air or road, depending on their route.

Indian travellers need an e-visa to enter Myanmar, which can be applied for online before travel.

Sri Lanka: Beaches, history and island travel

Sri Lanka may not share a land border with India, but it is geographically very close. The Mannar Bay area between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka is known for its marine biodiversity and makes the region important from both a travel and ecological point of view.

The country can be reached by direct flights or ferry and cruise options from southern India. Sigiriya, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya are among the most visited places and offer a mix of ancient heritage, hills and coastal beauty.

Indian travellers need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the country. In many cases, visa-on-arrival or visa-free entry options are also available depending on updated travel rules.

Easy international travel without high costs

These four countries offer Indian travellers an opportunity to explore international destinations without long travel times or high expenses. From Himalayan peaks to calm monasteries and coastal landscapes, each destination brings a different experience while staying close to home.