Warm Up This Winter With This Heavenly Pumpkin Halwa

When winter arrives, so do cravings for warm, comforting desserts—and pumpkin halwa sits proudly at the top of that list. Made with the natural sweetness of pumpkin, the richness of ghee, and the aroma of cardamom, this melt-in-the-mouth delicacy is not only delicious but also packed with seasonal goodness. If you’re looking for an easy dessert to prepare this winter, pumpkin halwa is the perfect choice.

Why Pumpkin Halwa?

Pumpkin (kaddu) is widely available during the winter months and is known for its warming nature. Rich in vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, pumpkin adds a nourishing touch to desserts. Pumpkin halwa strikes a balance of indulgence and comfort—ideal for cozy evenings or festive gatherings.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ingredients (Serves 3–4)

2 cups grated pumpkin (preferably red or orange pumpkin for natural sweetness)

3–4 tbsp ghee

½ cup milk (or more as needed)

½ cup sugar or jaggery (adjust to taste)

½ tsp cardamom powder

6–8 cashews

6–8 almonds, slivered

1 tbsp raisins

How to Make Pumpkin Halwa

Step 1: Prep the Pumpkin

Peel the pumpkin, remove seeds, and grate it finely. This ensures quicker cooking and smooth texture.

Step 2: Sauté in Ghee

Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a pan. Add the grated pumpkin and sauté for 6–7 minutes on medium heat until the raw smell disappears.

Step 3: Add Milk and Cook

Pour in the milk and let the mixture cook on low flame. Stir occasionally. Cook until the pumpkin softens completely and the milk is absorbed.

Step 4: Sweeten and Flavor

Add sugar or jaggery and mix well. Let it cook until the halwa thickens and begins to release ghee from the sides. Stir in cardamom powder.

Step 5: Add Nuts and Ghee

In a separate small pan, heat the remaining ghee and fry the cashews, almonds, and raisins until golden. Add them to the halwa and mix.

Step 6: Serve Hot

Pumpkin halwa tastes best when served warm. Garnish with extra nuts or a drizzle of ghee.

Tips for the Perfect Pumpkin Halwa