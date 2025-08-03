Weekend Rituals Of Emotionally Intelligent Leaders

Weekends reveal the truth of a leader’s emotional intelligence. Because in those unscheduled hours, you see what a person chooses to prioritise when no one is watching, when no team awaits their presence, and when no targets define their worth.

Most leaders spend weekdays reacting. Meetings, escalations, decisions, stakeholder management; it’s an endless loop of others’ expectations. But emotionally intelligent leaders use weekends differently. They don’t just rest or escape. They renew, re-centre and realign themselves to lead with clarity, strength and humanity in the week ahead.

Here are some habits that set them apart, rituals that are not about luxury or leisure, but about building an inner world strong enough to handle the outer world’s demands as shared by Ankur Bhuva, CEO at Leadership Accelerator Private Limited.

Disconnect to Reconnect

Emotionally intelligent leaders know that disconnection is not negligence, it’s nourishment. They deliberately detach from emails, WhatsApp groups, and team updates for a few hours or an entire day. Why? Because when you are always available, your mind becomes cluttered with other people’s urgencies. Disconnection creates mental spaciousness, a calm clarity that fuels wise decisions and balanced reactions during the week.

I suggest - For four hours on Sunday, switch off your phone. Watch what surfaces in your mind when distractions vanish. That’s where your deepest truths live.

Audit the Emotional State

Great leaders perform emotional check-ins over weekends. They ask - What emotions dominated me this week? Where did I feel small, triggered, or insecure? Where did I feel proud, calm, and strong? They don’t judge these emotions. They observe them, decode their triggers, and plan how to manage them better. Emotional intelligence is not suppression. It is understanding the language of your feelings so you can respond with wisdom rather than react with impulse.

I suggest - Write down the three strongest emotions you felt last week and what situations triggered them. Then ask yourself, What does this teach me about myself as a leader?

Reinvest in Personal Relationships

Many leaders spend weekends catching up on work. But emotionally intelligent leaders spend it catching up with people who remind them of who they are beyond their title. They nurture friendships, spend real time with family without glancing at screens, play with their children like equals, or sit quietly with their partner without solving problems. Because they know leadership is lonely when life outside work is empty. Relationships are not distractions from leadership; they are the emotional fuel that makes leadership humane.

I suggest - Ask someone you love, “How’s your heart today?” And listen. Truly listen.

Create Micro-Sabbaths

Emotionally intelligent leaders don’t necessarily meditate for hours or attend silent retreats every weekend. But they create micro-sabbaths - small, sacred pauses where they do something purely for their soul. It could be a ten-minute tea ritual alone in silence. Playing classical music. Gardening. Cooking without urgency. Reading poetry. Praying. Walking barefoot on grass. These small sabbaths recalibrate their nervous system, calm their mind, and reconnect them with their deeper selves.

I suggest - Pick one soulful ritual this weekend. Do it with complete presence. Watch how it quietens your mind’s noise.

Plan, But Not Just for Work

Yes, they plan the week ahead. But they also plan for their wellbeing and emotional fitness. They ask - When will I exercise my body? When will I rest my mind? When will I learn something new? When will I connect with someone who energises me? This ensures they don’t enter Monday in reactive chaos, but with intention and balance. Emotionally intelligent leaders see planning as a tool to design their life, not just their workload.

I suggest - On Sunday evening, plan one thing for your body, one for your mind, and one for your soul in the coming week.

Revisit Your Purpose

Finally, emotionally intelligent leaders use weekends to realign with their deeper purpose. Because leadership is not just about targets and promotions - it is about living in a way that leaves people and situations better than before. They ask themselves - Why do I do what I do? Whom am I truly serving? Is my work aligned with my values? This ritual keeps their leadership rooted in meaning rather than ego.

I suggest - Write down your current biggest challenge and ask, “How can I handle this in a way that reflects my highest self?”

Weekend rituals are not about productivity hacks. They are about becoming a leader who leads not just with strategy, but with humanity. Because in the end, your emotional intelligence is not measured by how calm you look in meetings or how politely you speak. It is measured by how safe people feel in your presence, how deeply you understand yourself, and how courageously you live in alignment with who you truly are.