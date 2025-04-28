Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2892489https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/weekly-health-horoscope-for-april-28-may-4-eyes-may-feel-strained-from-long-screen-time-zodiacs-2892489.html
NewsLifestyle
ENTERTAINMENT

Weekly Health Horoscope For April 28- May 4: Eyes May Feel Strained From Long Screen Time, Zodiacs

Getting the jitters about finding out how the week will play out for you? Get your weekly health horoscope. Follow it, and feel relaxed. 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weekly Health Horoscope For April 28- May 4: Eyes May Feel Strained From Long Screen Time, Zodiacs

ealth and wellness play a vital role in shaping our daily lives, and the zodiac offers unique insights into how each sign can maintain their physical and mental balance. 

Here’s a quick health guide shared by Pawan Gera, Vedic Astrologer for each sign along with a simple tip to keep your vitality intact. Stay mindful of your health and embrace these simple remedies to ensure a harmonious week ahead! 

Aries

Your body feels active, but your mind may crave calm. Mental clutter could build up midweek.

Tip: Take a tech break—unplug for 30 minutes daily to regain clarity.

Taurus

Minor stiffness in the neck and shoulders may bother you due to poor posture or stress.
Tip: Gentle stretching and mindful sitting can ease the tension.

Gemini

Your thoughts may be running faster than usual, affecting concentration.

Tip: Ground your mind with 10 minutes of belly breathing each morning.

Cancer

Eating patterns may become erratic due to mood shifts, impacting digestion.
Tip: Eat small, home-cooked meals at fixed intervals.

Leo

You're radiating confidence but may experience dehydration-related headaches.
Tip: Add lemon and cucumber to your water for a hydrating boost.

Virgo

A dip in immunity is possible if you're skipping rest or indulging in processed foods.

Tip: Have an orange or amla juice daily to support your system.

Libra

Emotional fluctuations could throw you off balance. Be gentle with yourself.
Tip: Stick to a regular sleep routine and include seeds like flax and chia in your meals.

Scorpio

Breakouts or skin irritations might pop up due to stress or humidity.
Tip: Wash your face after returning home and avoid heavy creams.

Sagittarius

High energy, but disrupted sleep may affect mood by weekend.
Tip: Wind down with calming music or a warm bath before bed.

Capricorn

Joint or lower back discomfort could be a sign to slow down.
Tip: Add gentle morning stretches and a short evening walk to your day.

Aquarius

Mentally alert but physically sluggish—your energy feels uneven.
Tip: Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast to sustain momentum.

Pisces

Eyes may feel strained from long screen time or late-night scrolling.
Tip: Blink often, use screen filters, and try the 20-20-20 rule.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK