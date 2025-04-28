Weekly Health Horoscope For April 28- May 4: Eyes May Feel Strained From Long Screen Time, Zodiacs

ealth and wellness play a vital role in shaping our daily lives, and the zodiac offers unique insights into how each sign can maintain their physical and mental balance.

Here’s a quick health guide shared by Pawan Gera, Vedic Astrologer for each sign along with a simple tip to keep your vitality intact. Stay mindful of your health and embrace these simple remedies to ensure a harmonious week ahead!

Aries

Your body feels active, but your mind may crave calm. Mental clutter could build up midweek.

Tip: Take a tech break—unplug for 30 minutes daily to regain clarity.

Taurus

Minor stiffness in the neck and shoulders may bother you due to poor posture or stress.

Tip: Gentle stretching and mindful sitting can ease the tension.

Gemini

Your thoughts may be running faster than usual, affecting concentration.

Tip: Ground your mind with 10 minutes of belly breathing each morning.

Cancer

Eating patterns may become erratic due to mood shifts, impacting digestion.

Tip: Eat small, home-cooked meals at fixed intervals.

Leo

You're radiating confidence but may experience dehydration-related headaches.

Tip: Add lemon and cucumber to your water for a hydrating boost.

Virgo

A dip in immunity is possible if you're skipping rest or indulging in processed foods.

Tip: Have an orange or amla juice daily to support your system.

Libra

Emotional fluctuations could throw you off balance. Be gentle with yourself.

Tip: Stick to a regular sleep routine and include seeds like flax and chia in your meals.

Scorpio

Breakouts or skin irritations might pop up due to stress or humidity.

Tip: Wash your face after returning home and avoid heavy creams.

Sagittarius

High energy, but disrupted sleep may affect mood by weekend.

Tip: Wind down with calming music or a warm bath before bed.

Capricorn

Joint or lower back discomfort could be a sign to slow down.

Tip: Add gentle morning stretches and a short evening walk to your day.

Aquarius

Mentally alert but physically sluggish—your energy feels uneven.

Tip: Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast to sustain momentum.

Pisces

Eyes may feel strained from long screen time or late-night scrolling.

Tip: Blink often, use screen filters, and try the 20-20-20 rule.