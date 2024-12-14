Obesity often brings a host of health complications that worsen over time. For Ali Ridgely, the wake-up call came when her doctor classified her as “morbidly obese.” At that moment, she realized she was “a heart attack waiting to happen.” The mother from Plymouth weighed 142 kgs and knew it was time to take charge of her health.

In an interview, she shared, “Ultimately, I started this journey because I wanted to live life to the fullest – and that’s what I feel I can do now.”

The Turning Point

Ali admitted that she had struggled with her weight for most of her life. She said, “I knew my weight was a problem – I’d always been bigger than my friends, but it wasn’t until I went to college and started socialising more that it began to climb. In 2018, my marriage broke down, and I had a massive crisis of confidence. I tried to lose weight on my own and would make some progress, but it wouldn’t be long before it went back on again.”

Ali Ridgely’s Weight Loss Journey

In 2019, Ali decided to take her health seriously. Initially, her weight restricted her from exercising. Despite this, she focused on incorporating physical activity gradually into her daily routine. After losing about 38 kgs, she started attending dance fitness classes.

“I fell in love with it, and ended up completing a diploma in Exercise to Music. Now, I run my own classes twice a week! It’s great when other Slimming World members come along, as we have so much fun. I also joined a local Couch to 5K group and recently signed up for a marathon. I feel confident about keeping up these healthy habits this time,” Ali shared.

Her Diet and Meal Plan

Ali’s meal plan was simple yet effective, incorporating balanced, home-cooked meals and occasional treats. A typical day’s meals included:

► Breakfast: Cereal with fruit and fat-free natural yogurt.

► Lunch or Dinner: Homemade hunter’s chicken lasagne or cheesy courgette baked risotto.

► Snacks: Protein bars and a glass of red wine.

Studies suggest red wine contains antioxidants that may support heart health, but moderation is crucial. Have a look at her before and after pics:

A Non-Surgical Transformation

Ali achieved her incredible 82 kg weight loss without undergoing bariatric surgery. Instead, her journey was fueled by dedication and consistency. Over the years, she gradually built healthier habits and now leads a vibrant life with her 24-year-old daughter, Rosie.

Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance. “It took time, but I’ve made peace with my body, and I love the life I’m living now,” Ali concluded.

While Ali Ridgely’s journey is inspiring, it’s essential to remember that weight loss is a personal process. What works for one person may not work for another. Always consult a professional before making significant dietary or lifestyle changes.

Ali’s story shows that with determination, patience, and a positive mindset, long-term weight loss goals are achievable.