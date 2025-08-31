What Happens To Your Clothes After You Throw Them Out

Most people don’t stop to think about what happens once their clothes have outlived their use. That old shirt or pair of jeans doesn’t simply disappear, it begins a long and damaging journey that often harms the environment more than we realise.

Kapil Bhatia, Founder & CEO of UNIREC, says, "Globally, we generate around millions tonnes of textile waste each year, a weight equivalent to the height of Mount Everest that accumulates every seven minutes. Yet only a small percentage is collected for reuse or recycling. In India alone, the industry generates around thousand kilotonnes of textile waste annually, but nearly half of textile is reused and only less is recycled into new yarn. This leaves billions of garments sitting unworn in landfills or incinerated, often forever."

1. The fast road to landfill

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Most discarded clothing ends up in landfills, where synthetic fibers take centuries to decompose, releasing harmful greenhouse gases in the process. In many cases, clothing is simply burned, contributing to air pollution. This linear “buy-wear-throw” cycle puts enormous pressure on land resources and worsens climate impacts.

2. Donation and a second life

Donation is a better option, but is still limited. Even in the best cases, only a small percentage of collected clothing is reused or recycled. Many clothes are sent to second-hand markets in developing countries, but the volumes are often too high; for example, in Ghana, nearly half of imported clothing ends up in landfill.

3. Recycling: Complex and limited

Recycling involves sorting, shredding and reusing fibers. Cotton can be rewoven into new fibers, synthetic fabrics can be turned into pellets for new clothing. But mixed fabrics used in everyday clothing are difficult to separate. Advanced methods such as chemical recycling or infrared scanning exist, but they are expensive and not widely available.

4. The social and environmental cost

In India, informal systems handle a large part of this flow: waste pickers, sorting centers, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) make every effort to recycle or repurpose. Yet, this system lacks scale, infrastructure, and standardization. As a result, much of the value is lost.

What This Means For You?

Every piece of clothing thrown away is a lost opportunity to avoid landfill, reduce emissions that warm the planet, or reduce demand for new resources. Whether repairing, giving to family, upcycling, or supporting take-back schemes that turn old clothes into upcycled goods, every step counts.

Kapil Bhatia says, "Under the initiative of Project Sundri, UNIREC collects discarded clothes that are brought together and upcycled them into products like laptop sleeves, pouches, etc, proving that waste can be given a second life. By supporting such efforts, consumers directly contribute to reducing landfill burden and environmental harm."

After all, it's not just about disposal, it's about valuing each garment's journey, ensuring that clothes are not just worn, but long-lasting, reusable, and welcome in a cyclical cycle.

Soumya Kant, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at Clovia, says, "The conversation around what happens to clothes after they are discarded is more critical today than ever before, especially in a country like India, where textile waste continues to grow at an alarming pace. While outerwear often finds its way into second-hand markets or donation drives, intimate wear remains a largely overlooked category. Bras, in particular, present a unique challenge: they are made from multiple materials such as fabrics, elastics, foams, and underwires, all of which are extremely difficult to segregate and recycle. Consequently, most bras end up in landfills, adding significantly to the overall environmental burden."

Rekha BS, Cofounder of SWA Signature Style, says, "When we throw away clothes, they don’t just disappear. Most of them end up in landfills, where they sit for years. Clothes made of synthetic materials like polyester don’t really break down, instead, they shed tiny bits of plastic that pollute our soil, rivers, and even the food we eat. Natural fabrics like cotton and wool decompose faster, but in landfills, they often release harmful gases that worsen climate change. Some clothes are burned, which reduces waste but gives off toxic smoke. Even when we donate clothes, only a small portion is reused. A lot of the rest gets shipped to other countries, where markets are flooded with secondhand clothes. The unsold pieces are often dumped in open spaces or near the sea, creating huge piles of waste. So, the clothes we throw away keep harming the environment long after we’ve stopped wearing them. That’s why reusing, recycling, or finding creative ways to give old clothes a new life is so important."

Ultimately, it’s not just about throwing clothes away, it’s about valuing their journey. Clothes should not only be worn, but reused, repurposed, and kept in circulation for as long as possible. By rethinking how we treat old garments, we can help reduce the global burden of textile waste.