What Is ‘IKEA Marriage Test’: Recommended By Stanford Graduate, This Challenge Will Test Your Relationship

Before settling in life and saying "I do," many couples try to go through different compatibility tests - some are serious, some may be lighthearted. These tests may range from relationship quizzes, taking a trip together, or even living together temporarily to see how well they can handle various situations together. However, entrepreneur and author Sahil Bloom claims to have the ultimate test that couples should take together before they take the plunge. He calls it the 'Ikea marriage test.'

What is the Ikea marriage test?

According to Sahil Bloom, the New York Times bestselling author of ‘The 5 Types of Wealth,’ before getting married, couples should go buy a piece of furniture and assemble it together.

If they can successfully assemble the piece of furniture without getting on each other’s nerves, they are ready to get married.

Bloom, a Stanford graduate with degrees in Economics and Sociology, says any couple that can successfully navigate the maze-like aisles of the Swedish furniture giant, agree on a piece they both like, and assemble it without a meltdown is well-equipped to handle the challenges of marriage.

He recently shared this relationship "test" on his X profile, though it's not the first time he's endorsed it.

Everyone should do this before they get married… pic.twitter.com/LDr5OO1Pla — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) March 29, 2025

He has previously spoken about the "IKEA marriage test." His advice? "Before tying the knot, take a trip to IKEA, choose a piece of furniture, bring it home, and build it together."

“If you can successfully navigate that entire process without wanting to kill each other, you’re ready to get married,” he wrote in an Instagram post in February 2023.

And for couples who don’t need furniture? Bloom recommends going out in the water on a tandem kayak, which is a kayak designed for two people.

“If you don't need furniture, get a tandem kayak and go out for a half day adventure. That will tell you everything you need to know,” he says.

His recommendations have garnered a ton of reactions from netizens, some were serious and others were amused.

“My wife properly navigated this by buying what she wants, then closes me in a room to cuss and scream over the assembly process by myself,” joked one X user, highlighting the difficulty in putting together Ikea furniture.

Another wrote, "if you don’t want to kill them, you aren’t ready to get married." “Seems like I did this without knowing it’s a thing. She’s now my fiancé,” another wrote.

Establishing a strong relationship takes patience, teamwork, and good communication. Simple tests, whether putting together furniture or working on an activity as a team, can show how well couples deal with stress and work together. Testing these light-hearted tests before taking the next major step can provide useful information about compatibility and build your relationship for the future.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified professionals.)