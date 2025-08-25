What Is Khichdi Called In English? Authentic Recipe, Health Benefits, And Regional Varieties Of India’s Healing Meal

Khichdi is one of the most beloved comfort foods of India, known for its simplicity, nutrition, and versatility. Whether eaten as a light meal, a wholesome dinner, or as part of traditional rituals, khichdi has earned a special place in every Indian household.

Let’s dive into its English meaning, recipe, health benefits, and delicious varieties:-

What is Khichdi Called in English?

In English, Khichdi is commonly referred to as "Lentil and Rice Porridge" or "Rice and Lentil Stew." It is a one-pot dish made primarily of rice and lentils, sometimes with added spices, vegetables, and ghee. Its soothing texture makes it equivalent to "comfort food" in Indian cuisine, similar to how porridge or risotto is perceived in Western cultures.

Traditional Khichdi Recipe

Making khichdi is quick, simple, and nourishing. Here’s a basic recipe:-

Ingredients:

½ cup rice

½ cup yellow moong dal (split lentils)

1 tsp cumin seeds

1–2 green chilies (optional)

1 small onion and tomato (optional)

1–2 tbsp ghee or oil

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

3 cups water

Chopped vegetables like peas, carrots, beans, or spinach (optional)

Method:

Wash and soak rice and dal for 15–20 minutes.

Heat ghee in a cooker or pan, add cumin seeds, onion, and tomato.

Add turmeric, vegetables, rice, and dal. Sauté for 2–3 minutes.

Pour water, add salt, and cook until soft and mushy.

Garnish with ghee or coriander leaves before serving.

Health Benefits of Khichdi

Easily Digestible – Ideal for kids, elderly, and people with weak digestion.

Rich in Protein & Fiber – Combination of lentils and rice provides essential nutrients.

Detox-Friendly – Often included in Ayurvedic detox diets (Panchakarma).

Comfort Food for Illness – Light and soothing, making it a go-to dish during recovery.

Balances Doshas (Ayurveda) – Considered sattvic food that balances the body and mind.

Popular Varieties of Khichdi

Moong Dal Khichdi – The classic and simplest version.

Vegetable Khichdi – Loaded with seasonal vegetables for added nutrition.

Bajra Khichdi – A healthy Rajasthani version using pearl millet.

Masala Khichdi – Spiced-up with garam masala and tomatoes.

Bisi Bele Bath – A South Indian-style khichdi with tamarind and spices.

Sabudana Khichdi – Made during fasting, using tapioca pearls.

Khichdi is more than just food—it’s an emotion, a tradition, and a natural medicine in many ways. Whether you enjoy it plain with a dollop of ghee or spiced up with vegetables, it remains a wholesome dish for every occasion.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)