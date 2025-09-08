What Is 'Papad' Called In English? Know Why Every Indian Thali Has This Crispy Flatbread

Papad—a staple in every Indian thali and a crunchy delight that often brings the finishing touch to a meal—is more than just a crispy wafer. While we all enjoy munching on it, few stop to think: What is papad called in English? Where did it come from? Why is it served in almost every traditional Indian meal?

Let’s dive into the fascinating world of papad, uncover its history, and explore the diverse varieties found across India.

What Is 'Papad' Called in English?

In English, Papad is most commonly referred to as "Poppadom" or "Papadam". The word poppadom is a British adaptation derived from the Tamil word appadam, and it has found a place in English dictionaries and restaurant menus, especially in the UK.

Other names include:

Lentil wafer

Crispy flatbread

Crunchy lentil cracker

But despite the translations, for most Indians, it’s simply papad—a term packed with nostalgia and flavor.

Origin and History of Papad

Papad has ancient roots in the Indian subcontinent, with mentions in culinary texts and literature dating back over 1500 years. While it's hard to trace its exact origin, it is believed to have originated in South India, given early references in Tamil literature.

Over time, papad spread across India, with each region developing its own variation, both in taste and ingredients. Interestingly, the art of making papad was traditionally a household skill, passed down through generations of women, especially in rural India.

In the 1960s, the Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad cooperative was established by a group of women in Mumbai. It went on to become one of India’s most iconic papad brands, symbolizing both women's empowerment and homegrown enterprise.

Why Is Papad Served in an Indian Thali?

The inclusion of papad in a traditional Indian thali (platter) is not just for taste—it serves multiple purposes:

1. Textural Balance

A thali brings together a variety of dishes—spicy, sweet, sour, soft, and liquid. Papad adds crunch, creating a delightful contrast in texture.

2. Digestive Aid

Many papads are spiced with black pepper, cumin, asafoetida (hing) and other digestive ingredients. When consumed in moderation, they are believed to aid digestion.

3. Flavor Enhancer

Its slightly salty, spicy, and smoky flavor can enhance the meal experience, especially when eaten with rice and dal or used to scoop up vegetables.

4. Cultural Tradition

In Indian hospitality, serving papad is often seen as a sign of completeness and attention to detail. It’s a finishing touch that rounds out the meal.

Varieties of Papad Across India

One of the most fascinating aspects of papad is its regional diversity. Every state in India seems to have its own unique take on it. Here are some popular varieties:

Urad Dal Papad – North India

Made from black gram lentils, these are thin, crisp, and commonly found in households across Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Moong Dal Papad – Rajasthan and Gujarat

These are made with moong dal (split green gram) and are lighter and milder in taste. Often sun-dried and roasted.

Rice Papad – South India

Popular in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, rice papads are thin, light, and less spicy, often deep-fried.

Sabudana (Sago) Papad – Maharashtra

Made from tapioca pearls, these are a favorite during fasting days. Crisp and translucent when fried.

Masala Papad – A National Favorite

This is more of a dish than a variety, where roasted or fried papad is topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, chilies, and spices—perfect as a snack or starter.

Jackfruit Papad – Kerala and Coastal Karnataka

Made from ripe jackfruit pulp and spices, this sweet-spicy version is unique and regional.

How Is Papad Made?

Making papad is both an art and science. The traditional method involves:

Making a dough using lentil flour, salt, spices, and sometimes soda.

Rolling the dough into thin discs.

Sun-drying them until crisp.

Later, they are either fried, roasted, or microwaved before serving.

While large-scale production uses machines, homemade papad still holds cultural value in many Indian homes.

Papad in Modern Cuisine

Today, papad is no longer confined to the thali. Creative chefs and home cooks have turned it into:

Papad tacos Papad rolls Crumbled toppings for chaats Papad lasagna (yes, it exists!)

It’s also become a popular export product, found in Indian restaurants and supermarkets worldwide. So go ahead, crunch into a papad and savor a bite of history!