What Is Samosa Called In English? Know Why This Snack Rules Hearts Worldwide

Samosa is one of the most loved snacks in India and many other parts of the world. Crispy on the outside and flavorful on the inside, it is enjoyed by people of all ages. Often sold on streets, served at parties, or enjoyed with evening tea, the samosa is an all-time favorite snack. But many people still wonder: what is samosa called in English?

What is Samosa Called in English?

Interestingly, there is no separate English name for samosa. However, it can be described as a fried or baked triangular pastry stuffed with a savory filling. Just like words such as “pizza” or “biryani,” the name samosa has stayed the same across languages because of its unique identity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Origin of Samosa

Although most people think samosa originated in India, its roots actually trace back to the Middle East. Historical records mention a dish called “sambosa” or “sanbusak” in Persian and Arabic texts around the 10th century. Traders and travelers brought it to India, where it was adapted with local spices and ingredients. Over time, the Indian samosa became world-famous.

Varieties of Samosa

Samosa has many regional and international variations.

North India: Potato and pea filling is the most common.

Potato and pea filling is the most common. Hyderabad : Meat-filled samosas with mutton or chicken.

: Meat-filled samosas with mutton or chicken. West Bengal (Singara): Smaller samosas stuffed with potatoes, peanuts, or cauliflower.

Smaller samosas stuffed with potatoes, peanuts, or cauliflower. Middle East & Africa: Filled with lentils, meat, or cheese.

Filled with lentils, meat, or cheese. Modern versions: Pizza samosas, pasta samosas, and even chocolate samosas.

How is Samosa Made?

Prepare the dough: Mix flour, oil, salt, and water to knead a smooth dough.

Mix flour, oil, salt, and water to knead a smooth dough. Roll the Dough: Divide the dough into small balls and roll them into thin circles or ovals.

Divide the dough into small balls and roll them into thin circles or ovals. Cut and Shape: Cut each rolled piece into halves, then fold each half into a cone shape.

Cut each rolled piece into halves, then fold each half into a cone shape. Fill the Cone: Add the prepared stuffing, usually made with spiced potatoes, peas, or meat.

Add the prepared stuffing, usually made with spiced potatoes, peas, or meat. Seal the Edges: Press the edges firmly with water to close the cone and lock in the filling.

Press the edges firmly with water to close the cone and lock in the filling. Deep-Fry: Heat oil in a pan and fry the samosas on medium flame until golden brown and crispy.

Heat oil in a pan and fry the samosas on medium flame until golden brown and crispy. Serve Hot: Enjoy the samosas with chutneys like mint or tamarind, or with tea.

A Snack with Global Journey

The samosa has traveled across centuries and continents, adapting countless flavors yet keeping its name unchanged. From Middle Eastern roots to Indian streets and global menus, this crispy delight proves that simple food can create unforgettable connections worldwide.

So, while there is no English replacement word for samosa, its name and flavour have crossed borders, making it a global snack loved by millions.