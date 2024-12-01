What Is 'Sledging'? A Toxic Dating Trend Gen Z Should Watch Out For This Winter

As the festive season approaches, the cold weather ushers in not just snowflakes but also a troubling dating phenomenon: "sledging." Defined as the act of dragging someone along in a romantic relationship through winter despite lacking genuine interest, sledging is the latest toxic trend Gen Z singles are being cautioned about.

Unlike the cozy sentiment of "cuffing season," where singles seek companionship to get through the colder months, sledging involves staying in a relationship purely for convenience—be it for warmth, companionship, or a way to dodge nosy family questions during the holidays.

The Reality of Sledging

Romance expert Claire Rénier from the dating app Happn explains, “Gen Z should look out for signs that they're being ‘sledged.’ This can be toxic and a red flag. It plays with people's emotions and fosters short-term satisfaction.” According to a report by the New York Post, sledging plays into the fleeting needs of winter rather than building meaningful connections.

The statistics paint a startling picture. A survey by Happn of over 600 daters revealed that 15% of Gen Z routinely string along seasonal partners for reasons like sex, companionship, or simply avoiding being single during the festive season. Moreover, 25% of sledgers plan their post-Christmas breakups as early as August, while 75% make the decision by November.

Why Do People Sledge?

The reasons behind sledging are revealing:

→ 50% of sledgers admitted they wanted a companion to cuddle with during the winter.

→ 60% sought a partner for intimacy.

→ 40% feared loneliness as the days grew colder.

This trend is particularly damaging because it toys with emotions under the guise of a relationship. “People shouldn't be treated this way in what should be a loving and trusting relationship,” adds Rénier.

The Call for Authentic Connections

Rénier urges young people to pursue more authentic connections, saying, “Young people should find more authentic connections with people with shared locations and hobbies. This way they can find partners that are genuinely interested in them, and sustain a relationship to last beyond just the winter.”

For those navigating the dating scene this winter, it’s essential to remain alert to red flags and ensure the intentions in a relationship are mutual. True love and connection don’t have a seasonal expiration date. Stay warm, but also stay wise.