What Is The Scientific Name Of Tulsi? Check Health Benefits, And Why It’s The Queen Of Herbs

Tulsi, often referred to as the "Queen of Herbs," holds a sacred place in Indian households and Ayurveda. This aromatic plant is not just revered for its spiritual significance but also for its wide array of medicinal and health benefits. But have you ever wondered what the scientific name of Tulsi is and why it's so important in natural medicine?

Scientific Name of Tulsi

The scientific name of Tulsi is Ocimum tenuiflorum, also known as Ocimum sanctum. It belongs to the Lamiaceae (mint) family and is native to the Indian subcontinent.

There are primarily three types of Tulsi commonly found:

Rama Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum) – Green leaves, slightly sweet taste.

– Green leaves, slightly sweet taste. Krishna Tulsi (Ocimum tenuiflorum) – Dark purple leaves, stronger aroma and flavor.

– Dark purple leaves, stronger aroma and flavor. Vana Tulsi (Ocimum gratissimum) – Wild type, grows in the Himalayas, more bitter taste.

Health Benefits of Tulsi

Tulsi has been used for over 3,000 years in traditional medicine. Here's a look at its most recognized health benefits:

1. Boosts Immunity

Tulsi is rich in antioxidants and micronutrients that enhance the immune response. Regular consumption helps the body fight infections, especially respiratory illnesses.

2. Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Tulsi is an adaptogen, meaning it helps the body adapt to stress. It lowers cortisol levels and promotes mental balance.

3. Fights Respiratory Disorders

Whether it’s a cough, cold, or asthma, Tulsi’s anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and expectorant properties provide relief.

4. Controls Blood Sugar Levels

Studies have shown that Tulsi can help regulate blood glucose levels, making it beneficial for people with Type 2 Diabetes.

5. Supports Heart Health

Tulsi improves blood circulation, reduces cholesterol, and helps maintain blood pressure, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

6. Anti-Cancer Properties

Some compounds in Tulsi such as eugenol, rosmarinic acid, and apigenin have shown anti-carcinogenic effects in lab studies.

7. Improves Digestion

Tulsi stimulates digestive enzymes, aiding in better nutrient absorption and reducing issues like bloating, indigestion, and flatulence.

8. Skin and Hair Benefits

Topical application of Tulsi helps treat acne, eczema, and dandruff due to its antimicrobial properties.

How to Use Tulsi

Here are a few common ways to incorporate Tulsi into your daily routine:

Tulsi Tea – Boil leaves in water with ginger and honey.

Tulsi Drops – Concentrated extract available in health stores.

Chewing Raw Leaves – 3–5 leaves daily on an empty stomach.

Tulsi Oil – Used in skincare and hair care.

Side Effects & Precautions

While Tulsi is generally safe for most people, some precautions include:

Pregnancy & Breastfeeding – Consult a doctor before consuming in medicinal doses.

Blood Thinners – Tulsi may slow blood clotting.

Low Blood Sugar – People on diabetes medication should monitor sugar levels closely.

Spiritual Significance of Tulsi

In Hindu culture, Tulsi is considered a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi. It is worshipped daily in many households and is believed to bring prosperity, purity, and protection from negative energy.

