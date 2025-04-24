What Is The Secret To Success? 4 Mindset Changes You Must Adopt To Get Ahead In Your Professional Life

As someone who has lived with disability and fought to reclaim my narrative, it’s about waking up every day and choosing to keep moving forward—even when the world tells you it’s not possible. It lives not in the outcomes, but in our resilience, our mindset, and our refusal to settle.

Success isn’t defined by a single breakthrough moment, a certain income, or how many people know your name.

So how is it achieved, measured, or even calculated?

It’s achieved through consistent effort,

Measured by the fulfillment it brings,

And calculated by how many times you’ve dared to try—despite the odds.

Here are 4 mantras shared by Alma Chopra, motivational speaker, disability rights activist and life coach that have helped shape my journey and can help you get ahead in yours:

1. Affirm your purpose

I had to believe in myself long before the world did. Affirmations aren’t just positive words—they are power. Telling yourself, “I am enough,” “I can rise,” and “I deserve this” builds the muscle that success requires.

2. Visualize Your Truth

I didn’t just picture the milestones—I envisioned the person I wanted to become. I saw a world where inclusion was a right, not a favour. And every step I took was toward making that vision a reality.

3. Redefine Failure

Yes, I’ve stumbled. I’ve been overlooked and underestimated. But failure never marked the end—it became my greatest teacher. Every fall revealed a lesson, and every lesson made me stronger.

4. Focus on the Journey

Success isn’t a fixed point. It lives in the process—the everyday efforts, the quiet resilience, the moments no one sees. The true reward has been in the growth, the grit, and the relentless pursuit of better.