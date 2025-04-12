What To Eat And Drink During A Heatwave; Avoid THESE Food Options

As temperatures soar during a heatwave, staying cool isn't just about cranking up the AC or diving into a pool. What you eat and drink can play a major role in keeping your body hydrated, your energy levels stable, and your risk of heat-related illnesses low. Here’s a guide on what to put on your plate—and in your glass—when the heat is on.

Hydration First: What to Drink

Staying hydrated is your number one priority during a heatwave. High temperatures cause you to sweat more, which means you lose vital fluids and electrolytes. Here’s what you should reach for:

1. Water (Plain or Infused)

Aim for 8–12 cups a day, more if you're active or sweating heavily.

Add slices of cucumber, lemon, mint, or berries for a refreshing twist.

2. Coconut Water

Packed with natural electrolytes like potassium and magnesium.

Great for replacing what you lose through sweat.

3. Herbal Iced Teas

Chamomile, hibiscus, or peppermint teas are cooling and caffeine-free.

Avoid sweetened versions—make your own at home for the healthiest option.

4. Avoid: Caffeine & Alcohol

Coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol can act as diuretics, causing you to lose more water.

If you do indulge, balance with plenty of water.

What to Eat: Cooling Foods

1. Water-Rich Fruits

Fruits with high water content help hydrate you and provide essential vitamins.

Watermelon (about 92% water)

Cantaloupe

Strawberries

Grapes

Pineapple

2. Leafy Greens & Crunchy Veggies

Lettuce, spinach, cucumbers, celery, and bell peppers are hydrating and light on the stomach.

Use them in salads or as snacks with hummus or Greek yogurt dip.

3. Yogurt & Probiotic-Rich Foods

Cooling and easy to digest.

Make yogurt parfaits with fruit or add cucumber and mint for a refreshing raita.

4. Cold Soups & Smoothies

Gazpacho (a Spanish cold tomato-based soup) is refreshing and packed with nutrients.

Smoothies with frozen fruit, spinach, and a little coconut water make a perfect heatwave breakfast.

Foods to Avoid

Heavy, Spicy, and Greasy Meals

Foods that are hard to digest (like fried or spicy dishes) can increase your body’s internal temperature.

Limit red meats, deep-fried foods, and heavy cream-based meals.

High-Protein Meals

Protein takes more energy to digest and can increase your internal heat, especially in large quantities.

Bonus Tips

Eat smaller, more frequent meals: Large meals generate more body heat during digestion.

Keep snacks light and hydrating: Think frozen grapes, chilled watermelon cubes, or cucumber slices.

Use your freezer creatively: Homemade fruit popsicles, frozen yogurt bites, or smoothie ice cubes can cool you from the inside out.

Keep your meals fresh, your water bottle full, and your fridge stocked with seasonal produce—and you’ll be ready to ride out the heat in style.

