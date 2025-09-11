What To Eat During Monsoon To Keep Your Immunity Strong?

The monsoon is a pleasant relief from the hot summer weather, but it also brings with it a higher risk of getting infections. Increased humidity, water pollution, and a general decline in hygiene levels can take a toll on your health.

That's why it's absolutely important to consume the right foods that nourish and build your immune system. Here's a detailed guide to what must go into your monsoon plate as shared by Prachi Jain, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital:

1. Include Seasonal Vitamin C-Rich Fruits

Add oranges, guavas, lemons, Indian gooseberry (amla), and kiwi to your daily food. These are high in antioxidants and act as repellents for bacterial and viral diseases. Vitamin C, especially, helps to activate white blood cells, the body's main defense against disease.

2. Eat Fresh, Seasonal Vegetables—Not Raw

Although seasonal vegetables such as bottle gourd (lauki), ridge gourd (turai), bitter gourd (karela), and pumpkin are extremely beneficial, it's essential to eat them in thoroughly cooked state. Raw vegetables and salads have a possibility of carrying germs, particularly during monsoons. Cooking them extensively destroys the possible germs. The addition of turmeric while cooking improves the taste, in addition to its immune-building, anti-inflammatory effects.

3. Add Gut-Friendly Probiotics

Items such as curd, buttermilk, and other fermented foods support gut health, which in turn is directly related to overall immunity. They facilitate better digestion, avoid bloating, and ensure a proper balance of gut bacteria—something one needs particularly at this time when digestive problems are more predominant.

4. Eat Light, Warm, and Easy-to-Digest Meals

Oily and heavily fried foods must be avoided during this period since they are more difficult to digest. Opt for plain meals such as khichdi, dal-rice, soups, or mildly spiced one-pot meals instead. Not only do they nourish, but they are also stomach-friendly. Warm foods prevent colds and congestion as well.

5. Drink Herbal and Immunity-Boosting Beverages

Hydrating is necessary even during hot, humid weather. Rather than plain water by itself, have lukewarm water or make herbal drinks such as tulsi (holy basil) tea, ginger tea, or cumin-coriander-fennel seeds water. These contribute to the digestion as well as detoxify the body and build immunity. Soups made at home using vegetables can also be both nourishing and hydrating.

6. Use Natural Spices to Boost Immunity

Common spices such as turmeric, ginger, garlic, black pepper, and cinnamon contain antiviral and antimicrobial properties. Use them liberally in your dishes or make herbal tea and decoctions with these ingredients to shield yourself against seasonal infections.

7. Don't Consume Street Food or Outward Fruits

Street food and pre-cut fruits are usually prepared in unhygienic environments and could be washed with contaminated water. They pose higher infection risk if consumed. Go for freshly cooked, home-cooked food using clean ingredients and water.