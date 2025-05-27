What To Know Before Choosing A Upvc Door And Window: Design, Material, And Durability Guide

For first-time homeowners or those undertaking renovations, door shopping might not be as crucial as selecting tiles or paint colours. However, the wrong door can do more than distort the appearance of your home, as it can compromise security, cause heat loss, or deteriorate in quality with daily use.

Mr Ankit Modi, Director, Durakraft Extrusions, says, "Recently, uPVC doors have had a surge in popularity, mainly realising the benefits of weather resistance, low maintenance, and energy efficiency do not apply to all uPVC doors." There are design styles and structure depths that should be considered before picking one.

Understanding uPVC material benefits

"Unplasticised Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC) is a robust, weather-resistant material known for its excellent thermal insulation properties. It doesn't warp, rust, or rot, making it ideal for maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature year-round," explains Mr Nitin Mittal, Director, Durakraft Extrusions. uPVC profiles offer superior thermal insulation, significantly reducing heat loss and energy consumption, making them a smart choice for energy-efficient homes and buildings.

Mr Ankit says, "Unlike traditional materials that require frequent painting, polishing, or sealing, uPVC is virtually maintenance-free. It’s widely used in doors and windows for its durable finish, long-lasting performance, and ease of upkeep."

Mr Nitin explains, "Manufactured with a focus on quality, uPVC systems ensure safety, insulation, and elegant design. They stand up to harsh weather conditions while delivering smooth functionality and a modern aesthetic for both residential and commercial applications."

Design choices to match your space

1. Casement doors

They are ideal for patio doors, front entrances, or balconies. Designed in single or double leaf styles with profile depths ranging from 50 mm & 60 mm, they feature a traditional opening mechanism that swings out or in. Casement doors may also be extended with fanlights or sidelights, while letting natural light in, they provide a clean exterior look.

2. Sliding doors

Mr Nitin says, "Perfect for space maximisation, sliding doors run horizontally on tracks and are ideal for small homes or where there is no adequate space for swing-open doors." The sliding door profiles vary from 50 mm to 108 mm with several sliding panels, 2 track, 2.5 track, 3 track and monorail (1 track) options with fly mesh. Sliding window frame depth range in standard Sliding (Luxuria series) windows is 60, 84, 94, & 108 mm. Eco Sliding system (Premia series) Frame depth range are 50, 80 & 90mm inbuilt fly screens, as well as room for personalisation in large glass surfaces.

3. Tilt & turn doors

For houses where ventilation and adaptability are highly valued, tilt & turn doors are a stylish and effective choice. Mr Ankit says, "These twin-function doors can tilt in from the top or open wide and are simple to clean and highly suitable for circulating air." Energy efficiency and acoustic insulation make them a great selection for city homes.

4. French doors

Also referred to as double doors, French doors provide classic elegance. Twin doors that open outwards, they give unrestricted access to balconies or gardens. Influenced by classical European design, French doors bring both style and convenience to any living area.

5. Fold & slide doors

Mr Nitin says, "When in search of wide openings with uninterrupted indoor-outdoor flow, fold & slide doors are the epitome of convenience. They fold against a track, stacking to one side, and are specifically intended for broad openings." The foldable systems in these doors are made with top-quality hinges and engineered for smooth, secure, and quiet operation.

Durability and performance

The uPVC doors are designed for long-term functionality. They resist corrosion, termites, and UV radiation, which confirm that they will be able to preserve their look and strength for decades. Furthermore, the locking systems (Multi point locking system) built into uPVC doors provide high security and peace of mind.

"With their better insulation features, these doors maintain indoor temperatures, making them energy efficient and keeping utility bills down. Their resistance to extreme weather conditions and not bending or swelling makes them a favorite in any climate," explains Mr Ankit.

In summary, selecting a perfect uPVC door requires a balance between form and function. Whether remediating your current home or selecting doors for new construction, consider each type, including casement, sliding, tilt & turn, French, or fold & slide that best suits your architectural requirements. Durable construction, personalised designs, and reliable performance make uPVC doors an efficient and fashionable choice that will endure.

Mr Nitin says, "Reinforcement is a critical aspect of uPVC window and door systems, ensuring they have the required structural strength, stability, and performance under various conditions (e.g., wind load, pressure, or impact)." uPVC profiles are typically reinforced with materials like steel or composite materials to enhance their durability and support.

Weather strip gasket and sash seal

TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) weather strip gaskets and sash seals offer excellent flexibility, durability, and weather resistance for uPVC windows. Mr Nitin says, "They provide a tight seal against air, water, dust, and noise infiltration, enhancing energy efficiency and comfort. TPE materials are UV-resistant, recyclable, and maintain their elasticity over a wide temperature range, ensuring long-lasting performance."