Which India’s Two Desserts Hold A Rank On The World’s 100 Best Desserts List, While Turkey Is At No. 1

Desserts have a unique way of bringing people together, evoking nostalgia, and adding a sweet ending to any meal. While every country has its iconic treats, some desserts rise to global fame for their taste, history, and cultural significance. Recently, two Indian desserts Kulfi and Phirni earned a spot on the world stage, recognised among the 100 Best Desserts in the World 2025–2026 by the renowned food guide, TasteAtlas.

What is TasteAtlas?

TasteAtlas is an authoritative global food guide that maps traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic flavors from around the world. Each year, it releases curated lists based on millions of user ratings and reviews, highlighting the best dishes, desserts, and drinks globally. The rankings are determined by analyzing over 97,000 valid ratings across more than 2,200 desserts, ensuring a comprehensive view of international favourites.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Top 10 Desserts in the World

According to TasteAtlas, the world’s top 10 desserts are:-

Antakya Kunefe- Türkiye

Clotted Cream Ice Cream – England

Pistachio Ice Cream – Italy

Apple Strudel – Italy

Gaziantep – Türkiye

Pistachio Rolls – Turkey

Tembleque – Puerto Rico

Sweet Crepes – France

Sloth – Lithuania

Pae De Lo De Ovar – Portugal

These desserts reflect a wide variety of culinary traditions, textures, and flavours—from the nutty richness of Turkish baklava to the creamy indulgence of Italian gelato.

Indian Desserts on the Global Stage

India, known for its diverse and flavorful dessert culture, also made its mark on the list. Two beloved Indian desserts were recognised:

Kulfi – Ranked 49th

Phirni – Ranked 60th

Kulfi: The Classic Indian Frozen Treat

Securing the 49th spot, Kulfi is India’s quintessential frozen dessert. Made by slowly simmering milk until it thickens, Kulfi is traditionally garnished with pistachios and other nuts. Its dense, creamy texture and rich flavour have made it a favorite across generations.

Historically, Kulfi is believed to have originated in the Mughal royal courts, with mentions in the historical text Ain-i-Akbari. Over time, it has evolved to include modern flavors, yet the traditional pistachio, cardamom, and saffron varieties continue to delight dessert lovers.

Kulfi also evokes fond memories of summer afternoons in Indian neighborhoods when kulfiwallahs would announce their arrival with jingling bells, drawing crowds eager for this beloved treat.

Phirni: Milk-Based Dessert

Phirni, earning the 60th spot, is another Indian classic. This milk-based dessert is similar to rice pudding but is made with ground rice, milk, and flavored with almonds, cardamom, and saffronTraditionshikoras , Phirsilver leaf (chandi warq) for a luxurious touch.

While the exact origins are unclear, Phirni is widely believed to have Mughal and Persian influences, making it a dessert that blends rich history with exquisite taste.

Indian desserts like Kulfi and Phirni may not top the global chart, but they carry history, culture, and comfort in every bite. Being recognized by TasteAtlas highlights the richness of Indian culinary traditions and how these desserts continue to charm taste buds worldwide. From centuries-old Mughal recipes to modern adaptations, Kulfi and Phirni remain a delicious reminder of India’s sweet legacy.