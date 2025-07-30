White Or Brown Eggs: Is One Really Better Than The Other? Here’s What You Should Know

New Delhi: People who eat eggs regularly often find themselves asking which is better: white eggs or brown ones? The question comes up especially because brown eggs usually cost more at grocery stores. So does that higher price mean better nutrition?

Many believe brown eggs are organic or healthier. Some also say they taste better. Others simply assume brown means more natural. These ideas float around all the time, but are they really true?

Why Are Eggs Different in Color?

White and brown eggs both show up at local markets. But the shell color is not random. It comes from the breed of the hen. Poultry experts confirm that a hen’s genetics determine the egg’s color.

For example, hens with white feathers and white ear lobes tend to lay white eggs. Those with red feathers and red ear lobes usually lay brown eggs. That is it. It is biology, not nutrition.

Some hens also lay blue or green eggs, again due to their breed. The colour layer gets added in the hen’s reproductive system just before the egg is laid.

Are Brown Eggs More Nutritious?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says no major difference exists between brown and white eggs when it comes to nutrients. Both provide about the same amounts of protein, vitamin A, B12 and D.

The type of hen and how it lives may matter more. Free-range hens, for instance, get more sunlight. That can increase vitamin D levels in their eggs.

Some hens also get special feed with extra omega-3, which adds those healthy fats to their eggs.

Size plays a role too. A large egg has more calories and protein than a medium one, regardless of shell colour.

Why Are Brown Eggs More Expensive?

Brown eggs often cost more than white eggs, even though their nutrients match. There are two reasons. First, fewer brown eggs are produced. Second, hens that lay brown eggs tend to be larger and need more feed. That extra cost shows up on the price tag.

The USDA data also backs this. Larger hens eat more, which raises production costs.

Do Brown Eggs Taste Different?

Some say yes, while others say no. But research suggests colour does not affect taste much. The hen’s breed, diet, freshness of the egg and even cooking method have more to do with flavour than shell colour.

For example, eggs from backyard hens might taste different from store-bought ones. This is often due to differences in what the hens eat, not the color of their shells.

Which Eggs Should You Choose?

Some assume brown eggs are always organic. That is not true. Both white and brown eggs can be organic if the hens are raised under organic standards. The color itself does not tell you anything about how the hen was treated or what it was fed.

Experts recommend looking at freshness and quality over shell colour. When buying eggs, check for clean and uncracked shells, avoid expired cartons, choose the right size based on your needs and store them in the fridge as soon as you bring them home.

Egg color does not say much about nutrition, taste or quality. What matters is how fresh the eggs are and where they come from. So next time you are at the store, do not stress about colour, just pick the eggs that best fit your budget and lifestyle.