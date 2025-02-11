Who Is 'The Rebel Kid' Aka Apoorva Mukhija? Influencer Got Slammed For THIS Statement

A recent episode of India’s Got Latent has gained attention for all the wrong reasons. Hosted by comedian and creator Samay Raina, the show featured well-known influencers, including YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia (Beer Biceps), Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija (Rebel Kid/Kaleshi Aurat), and stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh. While an FIR has been filed against Allahbadia for an adult joke, ‘The Rebel Kid’ is also facing backlash for a controversial remark about a woman’s body part.

Humour or Vulgarity?

Renowned for its bold content, India’s Got Latent is often linked to "dark comedy." However, viewers argue that the latest episode—exclusively available to channel members—has pushed the boundaries of decency. Influencers have been criticized for using ‘offensive language’ and ‘vulgar jokes’ under the pretense of humor. A specific exchange involving Apoorva Mukhija, along with a remark by Allahbadia, has sparked further controversy.

During the show, when a contestant commented, “Vagina mein sensation khatam ho gaya hai, (is there no sensation in your vagina” Apoorva retorted, “Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa se nikalne ke baad?( have you ever seen a vagina after exiting your mother's) ” The reply, which drew laughter from the audience and panel, has sparked a backlash online, with many calling it offensive and vulgar.

Who Is Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid?

Apoorva Mukhija, widely recognized as Rebel Kid or Kaleshi Aurat, gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic through her Instagram skits and reels. Known for her raw commentary and use of expletives, her content resonated with young audiences. Over time, she has broadened her brand into fashion and travel vlogging, partnering with major global brands such as OnePlus, Netflix, Spotify, Google, Hotstar, Amazon, and Meta.

With 2.6 million followers on Instagram and over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, Apoorva asserts that the majority of her audience is women. However, despite her widespread popularity, she often faces backlash for her use of explicit language.

Controversial Encounter at DTU

This isn’t the first time Apoorva has found herself at the centre of controversy. A recent video from Delhi Technological University (DTU) showed her engaging in a heated exchange with audience members. As some hecklers shouted at her, she responded defiantly, saying, “100 baar aur todungi aur tu idhar aaja teri haddiyan bhi todungi. Tu idhar udhar bhaag raha tha na chup chupke. Aaja.” The clip quickly went viral.

Viewer Backlash and Calls for Boycott

The scene receiving the most criticism currently features Disruptor of the Year National Creators Award winner Ranveer Allahbadia. During the show, he asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The remark quickly went viral, prompting widespread outrage on social media.