Why Do We Hide From Colours? Expert Shares Insights On This

Colours are more than just visual stimuli—they are expressions of energy, emotion, and identity. Yet, many of us hide from our own colours, afraid to stand out, to be noticed, or to be truly seen. This fear of visibility often stems from a belief that our true selves are not worthy of acceptance or love. But what if hiding from our colours is what keeps us from living fully? What if being seen is the very thing that sets us free?

Here are some insights shared by Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing on why we hide from colours-

● The comfort of the monochrome: Hiding feels safer than stepping into the spotlight. Blending in helps us avoid judgment, criticism, or rejection. We wear neutral tones—both literally and metaphorically—to avoid drawing attention. This monochrome existence might feel comfortable, but it comes at a cost: the suppression of our uniqueness. When we hide, we deny the world the gift of who we truly are, and we deny ourselves the joy of authentic expression.

● The roots of the fear: The fear of being seen often begins in childhood. Perhaps we were told to “tone it down” when we were too loud, too creative, or too different. Maybe we learned that love and acceptance were conditional, based on how well we conformed to expectations. Over time, these messages internalize, creating a belief that our true colours are too much, too bright, or too unconventional. This fear becomes a cage, keeping us from fully expressing ourselves.

● The cost of invisibility: When we hide from our colours, we not only dim our own light but also deprive the world of our unique contributions. Every idea unshared, every passion unpursued, and every truth unspoken is a loss—not just for us, but for everyone around us. Invisibility might feel safe, but it leads to a life half-lived, filled with regret and what-ifs.

● The role of vulnerability: Being seen requires vulnerability—the courage to show up as we are, without guarantees of acceptance or approval. Vulnerability is often misunderstood as weakness, but it is actually a profound strength. It is the bridge that connects us to others, allowing for genuine relationships and meaningful connections. When we allow ourselves to be seen, we give others permission to do the same, creating a ripple effect of authenticity.

● The joy of living in colour: When we stop hiding, life becomes richer, more vibrant, and more fulfilling. We begin to attract people and opportunities that align with our true selves. We experience the freedom of living without pretense, of knowing that we are enough just as we are. And perhaps most importantly, we inspire others to embrace their own colours, creating a world that celebrates diversity and individuality.