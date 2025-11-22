Why Fluted Panels Are Making A Comeback In Interior Design?

So, why are fluted panels in the spotlight again? First, they bring an immediate sense of texture and depth to otherwise flat surfaces. Whether on walls, cabinetry, or furniture, the vertical grooves create a rhythm that feels both structured and organic, adding visual interest without overwhelming a space. This subtle sophistication aligns perfectly with the current shift toward warm minimalism—design that values simplicity while embracing tactile richness.

Second, fluted panels are incredibly versatile. They adapt beautifully across styles, from Scandinavian calm to urban luxe. A matte wood fluted wall can add coziness to a living room, while a lacquered finish on wardrobes brings refined glamour. Ekta Verma, Principal Designer, ETOS Designs loves how fluting interacts with light, casting soft shadows that change throughout the day, making spaces feel more dynamic and alive.

Ekta Verma, Etos Designs, Founder says, "Lastly, fluted details resonate with the growing desire for craftsmanship and bespoke design. They evoke a sense of artistry, reminding us that interiors are not just functional but also deeply expressive."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Fluted panels are experiencing a resurgence in interior and architectural design, combining timeless elegance with contemporary appeal. Once a hallmark of classical architecture, these vertically grooved panels are now being reimagined across residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces, bringing texture, rhythm, and sophistication to modern interiors.

One of the key reasons for their renewed popularity is their ability to transform plain walls into visually striking focal points. The play of light and shadow across the fluted grooves adds depth and dimension, creating a subtle yet impactful aesthetic that elevates any room.

Functionality also contributes to their revival. Fluted panels can improve acoustics in spaces prone to echo, making them ideal for offices, restaurants, and lounges. Additionally, they are easy to install and maintain, offering both practicality and style.

Tushar Pravin Joshi, Founder & Managing Director, Utkarsh Vastukaran Designs shares, "The trend aligns with a broader movement toward tactile, nature-inspired, and textural interiors, as homeowners and designers seek elements that provide warmth and sensory engagement. Social media platforms and design publications have amplified their popularity, showcasing creative applications and inspiring homeowners to adopt this classic yet contemporary design element nowadays specially."

Another factor driving the comeback of fluted panels is their versatility. Available in a wide range of materials, including wood, MDF, metal, and even sustainable composites, these panels can seamlessly integrate with various design styles—from minimalist and contemporary to mid-century modern and neo-classical. Designers are increasingly using fluted panels not just on walls but also on furniture, cabinetry, and partitions, creating cohesive and textured environments.

Harshita Aggarwal, Harshita Aggarwal interiors, founder also adds, "I’ve observed a remarkable resurgence of fluted panels in contemporary interiors., we have seen fluted panels make a powerful comeback, and for good reason. They bring an immediate sense of depth and elegance, balancing classical charm with a modern edge. Earlier, fluted panels were mostly limited to straight wooden slats, which eventually began to feel predictable."

Today, they have evolved into a far more exciting and diverse palette. We now see curved profiles, contemporary colours, metal and stone finishes, and flexible materials that follow organic shapes. This evolution has opened up fresh opportunities for creative expression in interior design. Designers also gravitate toward fluted panels because they are versatile and accessible. They suit luxurious environments and still work beautifully within budget driven projects. Most importantly, they continue to adapt. With every design cycle, they return in a new form. Fluted panels are not just back. They are here to stay.