Why Gen Z Is More Unhappy Than Middle-Aged Adults: Study Uncovers Mental Health Challenges

A new global study has challenged the long-held belief that unhappiness peaks in midlife, showing instead that today’s young adults (Gen Z) are struggling the most. Covering data from 44 countries, including the US and UK, the research found that individuals aged 12 to 28 are reporting record levels of anxiety and despair. This sharply contrasts with earlier generations, who typically entered adulthood with optimism and encountered a “midlife unhappiness hump” around the age of 50.

Mental Health Challenge

Researchers describe Gen Z’s emotional journey as a “ski slope,” with misery at its highest in youth before gradually easing with age. Co-author Alex Bryson links this pattern to rising mental health challenges among young people. Supporting evidence from the CDC shows that poor mental health among young men rose from 2.5% in 1993 to 6.6% in 2023, while young women saw an increase from 3.2% to 9.3% in the same period.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Want To Stop Overthinking Gen Z? 7 Powerful Hacks To Calm Your Mind Instantly)

Gen Z's Unprecedented Struggles

A Gallup survey in 2023 revealed that only 15% of Gen Z rated their mental health as excellent—a steep drop compared to a decade earlier when 52% of Millennials at the same age reported the same. The study points to unique struggles: being the first generation raised entirely in the social media era, missing out on crucial developmental years due to pandemic restrictions, and carrying heavier personal debt burdens.

Smartphones And Their Roles

Smartphones are cited as a key contributor to declining mental health. “There’s growing evidence not just of a link between screen use and poor mental health, but also of causal effects,” Bryson noted. Co-author David G. Blanchflower described the situation as a “global crisis,” suggesting solutions such as banning phones in schools and promoting in-person social interaction to counteract these effects.

(Also Read: Gen Z Alert: How To Trick Your Brain Into Loving Yoga And Exercise Every Day)

What Is Gen Z?

Generation Z, or Gen Z, refers to those born roughly between 1997 and 2012, following Millennials and preceding Generation Alpha. Often called “digital natives,” they grew up surrounded by the Internet and digital technology. While this makes them highly tech-savvy, it also presents challenges in adapting to digital workplaces. Their extensive screen exposure shapes not only their habits and social interactions but also their overall mental health.

The findings of this study highlight a pressing need to prioritize the mental health of Gen Z, who are navigating unprecedented social, digital, and economic challenges. While middle-aged adults may have developed resilience through life experience, today’s youth are still learning to cope with mounting pressures in an ever-changing world. Addressing these struggles with open conversations, supportive communities, and accessible mental health resources can make a significant difference. By investing in the wellbeing of young adults now, we can ensure a healthier, stronger, and more hopeful future generation.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)