Why No Kadhi During Sawan? Check Reasons Behind This Belief

The Hindu month of Sawan (or Shravan), dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered one of the most auspicious periods in the Hindu calendar. Observed with deep religious fervor, the month sees millions of devotees fasting, praying, and following various dietary and lifestyle restrictions. Among the many food practices during this sacred time, one intriguing belief stands out: Kadhi, a popular yogurt-based dish, is often avoided during Sawan. But why is this so? Let’s explore the cultural, religious, and scientific reasoning behind this belief.

What is Kadhi?

Kadhi is a traditional Indian dish made by cooking gram flour (besan) with yogurt (curd) and spices, often accompanied by pakoras (fried fritters). It is tangy, flavorful, and widely consumed across regions like Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Why Kadhi is Avoided During Sawan

1. Religious Significance and Dietary Austerity

Sawan is a month of spiritual discipline. Devotees observe fasts and consume sattvic (pure and simple) foods to purify the body and mind. Kadhi, made with fermented yogurt, is considered tamasic or rajasic in Ayurveda — meaning it can stimulate lethargy or restlessness, which goes against the sattvic principles of Sawan.

2. Fermented Foods Are Discouraged

Kadhi involves the fermentation of curd, which is not considered ideal for consumption during holy periods. According to Ayurvedic and yogic practices, fermented foods can create imbalance in the body's energies (doshas) and affect mental clarity — something devotees seek to avoid during Sawan.

3. Monsoon and Health Factors

Sawan typically falls during the monsoon season, when the risk of stomach infections and digestive issues increases. Fermented and dairy-based foods like kadhi can be harder to digest and may spoil easily in humid weather, leading to indigestion or food poisoning.

4. Ayurvedic Perspective

According to Ayurveda, curd increases kapha and pitta doshas, which can lead to mucus formation and digestive issues — especially during the monsoon when the body’s digestive fire (agni) is weaker. Kadhi, being a curd-based dish, is avoided to maintain balance in the body.

Are All Dairy Products Avoided?

Not entirely. Milk and milk-based sweets like kheer, which are not fermented, are commonly consumed during Sawan fasts. The key distinction lies in fermentation — while fresh dairy is acceptable, fermented dairy like curd or buttermilk is usually restricted.

Whether or not one follows this tradition, understanding its origins helps appreciate the thoughtful integration of faith, food, and wellness in Indian culture.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)