Why solo female travellers are flocking to these Indian destinations

New Delhi: Solo travel is no longer a passing trend in India. It has become a way for many young women to explore new places on their own terms. The idea of travelling alone is associated with freedom, self-confidence and personal space. At the same time, safety is an important concern when picking a destination. Because of that, certain places in India are getting attention for their calm environment, friendly local culture and traveller-friendly setup that helps solo women feel more at ease.

Pondicherry: Beaches, cafes and a calm coastal mood

Pondicherry has become a favourite among solo travellers who enjoy a slow coastal life. The town features a mix of French-style streets, peaceful beaches and small cafés that give it a relaxed feel.

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Many women travellers explore the city on rented scooters, moving from one café to another or spending time near the beach. Evenings along the promenade are described as peaceful, with people walking, sitting by the sea or enjoying street-side cafés.

Rishikesh: A blend of spiritual calm and adventure

Rishikesh is known for offering both peace and outdoor activities. Sitting by the Ganga, joining yoga sessions or reading in riverside cafés are common experiences here. The town experiences a regular flow of both Indian and international travellers, which adds to its open and welcoming environment.

Activities like river rafting and trekking are also popular among women travelling alone, making it a balanced destination for both relaxation and adventure.

McLeod Ganj: Silent hills and a slow pace of life

McLeod Ganj attracts travellers looking for mountain views and a calm atmosphere. The area is filled with small cafés, Tibetan markets and scenic walking paths. Even in the evenings, the streets are active with cafés and local shops open, which adds a sense of comfort for solo visitors.

The combination of cool weather, mountain surroundings and a laid-back lifestyle makes it a place many travellers return to.

Udaipur: Lakeside views and comfortable exploration

Udaipur is generally associated with romance, but it is also frequently visited by solo travellers. The city’s lakes, narrow lanes and rooftop cafés create an easygoing travel experience. Many women explore local markets alone and spend time at lake-view cafés, especially during evenings when the city lights reflect on the water.

The overall pace of the city makes it simple to move around without feeling rushed.

Shillong: Clean streets and friendly local culture

Shillong in the Northeast is known for its clean surroundings, music culture and pleasant weather. The city has a friendly local atmosphere that many travellers find comforting. Cafés, waterfalls nearby and easy access to nature spots make it a popular choice for solo women travellers.

The relaxed environment helps visitors move around comfortably without much hesitation.

Kasol: Cafés, mountains and backpacker culture

Kasol is popular among young travellers, especially those who enjoy a casual mountain vibe. The village is known for its riverside cafés, trekking routes and backpacker-friendly stays.

While basic travel caution is always advised, many solo women still choose Kasol for its easygoing crowd and scenic surroundings.

Hampi: History, rocks and a slow travel experience

Hampi offers a very different kind of travel experience. The UNESCO-listed ruins, unique rock landscapes and calm cafés create a slow-paced environment. It is ideal for those who want to stay away from crowded tourist spots.

Many solo travellers prefer spending time cycling through ruins or sitting near the riverbanks, where the atmosphere stays calm throughout the day.