Why Some People Have Six Fingers On Their Hands; Is It Dangerous?

In a world where most people have ten fingers (five on each hand) — there are a few who are born with an extra finger. This rare condition, called polydactyly, means having more than the usual number of fingers or toes. While it may seem unusual, it is not as uncommon as many think and usually does not cause serious health problems.

What Is Polydactyly?

Polydactyly is a genetic condition in which a person is born with one or more extra fingers on their hand or toes on their feet. The word comes from Greek — “poly” meaning many, and “dactylos” meaning fingers. The extra finger may be fully formed and functional, or it may appear as a small lump of soft tissue without bones or joints.

Doctors classify polydactyly into three main types depending on where the extra finger appears:

Preaxial Polydactyly – The extra finger appears on the thumb side of the hand.



Postaxial Polydactyly – The extra finger is on the little finger side, which is the most common type.



Central Polydactyly – The extra finger grows in the middle of the hand, between normal fingers. This is the rarest form.

Why Does It Happen?

Polydactyly occurs due to changes in genes that control how the hands and feet form during pregnancy. These genes are responsible for shaping bones and tissues while the baby develops in the womb. If one of these genes mutates or behaves differently, it can lead to the formation of extra digits.

The condition can be inherited from one or both parents. If one parent has polydactyly, there’s about a 50% chance that their child will also be born with it. In other cases, it may occur spontaneously even if no one in the family has the condition.

Sometimes, polydactyly can be part of a genetic syndrome, which means it comes along with other health or developmental issues. However, in most cases, it appears on its own and the person is otherwise completely healthy.

Is It Dangerous?

In most people, having an extra finger is harmless. Many live their whole lives without facing any medical problems. The extra finger may even function normally, allowing full movement and grip. However, when the extra digit is only a small, non-functional bump, doctors may recommend surgical removal, often done during infancy or early childhood for cosmetic or practical reasons.

Modern surgery for polydactyly is safe and effective, leaving minimal scarring and allowing normal hand function.

How Common Is It?

Polydactyly occurs in 1 out of every 500 to 1,000 live births, according to medical research and reports. It is more common in males and is often seen in certain populations due to genetic inheritance patterns. While some people choose surgery for cosmetic reasons, others embrace their extra finger as part of their unique identity. In rare cases, individuals with functional six fingers even report better grip strength or dexterity than average.

In short, having six fingers is not something to fear. It’s a rare genetic difference that shows how each person’s body develops in its own extraordinary way.