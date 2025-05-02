Colours are powerful emotional indicators that influence our mood and how others percieve us, making them more than just aesthetic choices. For example, red evokes passion and energy, while blue promotes calmness and stability.

Dilip Motwani, Director Colors Queen shares why the shades you choose say more about your mood than you think. While earthy tones provide a grounding effect, bright colours like orange and yellow can increase optimism.

When it comes to makeup, choosing the right colours isn't just about trends, it’s about expressing yourself. The right lipstick, blush, or eyeshadow can enhance your features and make you feel more like yourself. Complementary shade pairing is one example of how to understand colour pairings to create looks that are both passionate and natural-feeling.

In addition, why colours are important is to determine shades that suit a person's skin tone, especially in the rich array of Indian skin tones. Through identifying one's undertone, whether warm, cool, or neutral, makeup lovers can choose shades that enhance their natural colouring. This individualized method guarantees that makeup not only mirrors one's mood but also complements their natural colouring.

The next time you choose a makeup shade, consider the story your mood is telling and how you can express it through colour.