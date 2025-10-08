Why You Feel Uneasy Using Your Phone In An AC Car? Check For The Hidden Discomforts

Have you ever found yourself sitting in a car with the air conditioning on, scrolling through your phone, only to suddenly feel a wave of discomfort — maybe nausea, a headache, dizziness, or just a vague sense of unease? You're not alone. Many people report feeling uncomfortable in this situation, and there are several reasons — both physical and psychological — that could explain it.

1. Lack of Fresh Air and Poor Ventilation

Even though the AC is on, the air inside a closed car can become stale. Most AC systems recirculate the same air unless set to draw in air from outside. This can reduce oxygen levels slightly and increase carbon dioxide, especially when the car isn’t moving. Combine this with focused screen time, and you may start to feel light-headed or sluggish.

Solution: Crack a window slightly or switch your AC setting to pull in outside air occasionally.

2. Motion Sickness (Even When Parked)

This might sound odd if you’re not moving, but reading or staring at your phone screen in a car (especially in a confined space) can still trigger symptoms similar to motion sickness. This happens because your inner ear senses stillness, but your eyes are focused on moving images on your phone. This sensory mismatch can lead to nausea or dizziness.

Solution: Look outside occasionally or take breaks from the screen to reset your senses.

3. Cold Air Affects Your Circulation

Air conditioning cools the cabin, but it can also lead to vasoconstriction — the narrowing of blood vessels — especially in your hands and feet. This can make you feel colder than expected and slightly uncomfortable over time. The chill can also tense up your muscles, especially if you’re already hunched over a phone.

Solution: Adjust the AC to a comfortable temperature and avoid having cold air blow directly on you.

4. Eye Strain and Blue Light Exposure

Using your phone in a relatively dim car interior can cause eye strain. This is worse when your phone brightness is high or the contrast between your screen and the cabin lighting is strong. Blue light from your screen can also affect your mood and disrupt your internal rhythms, making you feel fatigued or irritable.

Solution: Lower your screen brightness or use a blue light filter, especially in low-light conditions.

5. Mental and Emotional Factors

A parked car can feel like a confined, isolated space. Combined with passive screen usage (like doom scrolling or checking stressful messages), it can subtly trigger anxiety or a sense of being "trapped." Add the white noise of the AC and lack of movement, and your body might interpret the situation as unnatural or stress-inducing.

Solution: Step out of the car for fresh air if you're feeling overwhelmed. Or take a mindful pause — close your eyes, breathe deeply, and ground yourself.

6. Electromagnetic Interference and Sensitivity (Controversial)

Some people report sensitivity to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) generated by phones and electronic devices. While scientific evidence is still inconclusive, it’s possible that a combination of EMFs, poor ventilation, and screen use in a metal box (your car) could be contributing to feelings of discomfort for particularly sensitive individuals.

Solution: Take breaks from your phone or use it in moderation in enclosed spaces.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)