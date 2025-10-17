Why Your Morning Routine May Be Hurting Your Leadership?

The world of leadership has seen an obsession with mornings and morning routines. With morning alarms, morning pages, morning workouts, morning meditation, and whatever else you can think of associated with a perfect morning routine, the 'ideal' morning has been suggested as an ingredient for success. Social media and our culture lean into 5 a.m. and waking early: the discipline of waking up early is the ultimate superpower of leadership.

However, leadership experts argue that these practices can be problematic or harmful for some leaders. You may be making leadership harder, less effective, and leading to burn-out by waking up and putting an extreme amount of structure into the early part of your day.

Ankur Bhuva, CEO of Leadership Accelerator Private Limited, who has coached more than 3,000 leaders across industries, argues that the key to effective leadership lies in aligning routines with biology, not Instagram trends. “In my two decades of working with leaders, I’ve seen many high performers lose clarity because they were forcing routines that looked good on the outside but drained them internally. Our biological clocks, or chronotypes, determine when our brains are sharpest. A late chronotype leader who forces themselves into a 5 a.m. discipline may actually impair their decision-making. Leadership is not about following rituals blindly; it’s about designing mornings that respect your wiring, protect your attention, and set you up for clarity and courage. A great morning routine is not about ticking boxes—it’s about giving yourself sovereignty over your mind and starting the day in a way that fuels focus, calm, and strategic thought.”

What many leaders fail to realize is that productivity is not only "doing more," but doing the right things, at the right time. Discipline and consistency is important, but when you impose a set routine that looks good from the outside, but doesn't take into account how a person is biologically or psychologically wired, then the routine can have costs that aren't obvious.



That's why so many experts encourage moving on from the idea of a strict morning routine to one that is flexible and varies, but also considers the biological and psychological needs of the individual. Ultimately, a good morning or daily routine is important for leadership performance.

Adding another dimension, Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and CEO & Director at Prointek Global Innovations (the manufacturing division of Supertron Electronics), highlights how reactive mornings often undermine leadership effectiveness. “Mornings are often celebrated as the foundation of productivity, but not every routine works in favor of leadership. Many leaders unknowingly begin their day in a reactive mode—rushing through emails, scrolling through updates, or jumping into meetings without reflection. This creates a cycle where the mind is cluttered, priorities get blurred, and decision-making becomes transactional rather than strategic. I have realised mornings should not be about doing more but about creating space to think better. Simple shifts like reflection, light exercise, or quiet reading allow leaders to start the day with sharper focus and renewed energy. A mindful morning doesn’t just benefit the individual; it sets a tone of balance, resilience, and purpose for the entire organization.”

Both specialists said leaders must take mornings back from a culture of performative productivity. Rather than a beneficial competition of who rises earliest or tires themselves out with the longest checklist, mornings should be considered an intentional warm-up, getting minds and bodies ready for the complexity of our leadership roles.

Organizations too must understand that leadership outcomes are downstream of well-being. Rewarding hours over outcomes, or even admiring heroic acts at dawn, produces fragile leaders and therefore fragile teams.