Windows XP’s Iconic ‘Bliss’ Wallpaper: See How The Legendary Landscape Looks Like Today

For anyone who grew up using computers in the early 2000s, one image is instantly recognizable—the rolling green hills and bright blue sky of Windows XP’s default wallpaper, Bliss. This serene landscape became one of the most viewed photographs in history, symbolizing an era of computing that was simple, efficient, and full of possibility. But have you ever wondered where that picture was taken and what it looks like today?

Recently, the legendary Bliss wallpaper resurfaced on social media, reigniting nostalgia and curiosity about its origins. A viral post by the Instagram account @insidehistory reminded users of the photo’s backstory while offering a striking update on how the location appears in 2025.

The Story Behind ‘Bliss’

Captured in 1996 by photographer Charles O’Rear, the Bliss image was taken in Sonoma County, California. O’Rear, a former National Geographic photographer, was driving along Highway 12 when he came across the stunning landscape. Thanks to recent rains, the hills were at their greenest, set against a vivid blue sky dotted with fluffy white clouds. The scene was so captivating that he pulled over and snapped a shot—never imagining it would become a piece of digital history.

At the time, Microsoft was acquiring images through Corbis, a photo licensing service owned by Bill Gates. The company saw something special in Bliss and purchased it for Windows XP, ensuring it would be the backdrop of millions of desktops worldwide.

No Photoshop, Just Nature’s Beauty

One of the most surprising facts about Bliss is that it wasn’t heavily edited. Many assumed the colors were enhanced, but O’Rear confirmed that the hues of the hills and sky were naturally that vibrant. Microsoft’s decision to use the image in its purest form only added to its charm, making it a defining symbol of early 2000s technology.

How ‘Bliss’ Looks in 2025

Nearly three decades later, the iconic landscape has changed dramatically. Recent images of the location reveal that while the rolling hills remain, they are no longer the bright, lush green that once defined Bliss. The area has become more developed, with more trees and different vegetation altering the view. The deep blue sky seen in the original image is often more muted, affected by shifts in weather patterns and environmental changes.

The contrast between past and present has fascinated internet users, sparking discussions on how time transforms even the most timeless landscapes. The viral post showcasing the modern-day version of Bliss has garnered over 62,000 likes, with thousands of comments reminiscing about the golden days of Windows XP.

Have a look:

A Nostalgic Legacy

Though the Bliss landscape has changed, its legacy remains untouched. The image continues to be one of the most recognized photos in history, evoking a sense of nostalgia for an era when computers were simpler, and technology felt exciting and new.

Even if today’s world is dominated by sleek modern wallpapers and high-definition screens, nothing quite compares to the simplicity and familiarity of Windows XP’s Bliss. It’s a reminder that sometimes, a single photograph can become more than just an image—it can define an entire generation.