Woman Lost 9 Kg: Shares What To Eat Before Workout To Reduce Waist Line

Getting your weight loss diet and workout routine right is essential. With thousands of people offering countless tips and tricks to shed belly fat and lose weight effortlessly, it’s important to remember that weight loss is not a one-size-fits-all journey—just as everyone has different body needs. Key questions like what to eat before and after a workout and the ideal time gap between meals and exercise should be considered. Mahtab Ekay, a fat loss coach for women, as stated in her Instagram bio, shares her personal weight loss journey and insights with approximately 67.8K followers.

In one of her posts, Ekay shared what she eats before her workout and when that helped her reduce about 9kgs.

Weight Loss Diet: What to Eat Before Workout?

Avoiding heavy meals right before exercising is crucial, as it can negatively impact digestion, reduce efficiency, and even cause nausea, undoing your efforts. Ekay emphasizes the importance of maintaining a slight calorie deficit (300–500 calories) to effectively lose fat while building muscle. Pre-workout meals play a vital role, as energy levels may already be low beforehand. Here are Ekay’s recommended tips for pre-workout nutrition:

If you’re eating 1.5–2 hours before exercising, you can have a complete meal, allowing enough time for digestion. Prioritize a balanced combination of carbohydrates and protein while keeping fats to a minimum.

Chicken and rice with some veggies

Lean ground turkey with sweet potato

Whole-grain toast with eggs

If you’re eating 30 minutes before your workout:

Opt for fast-digesting carbs and protein to prevent feeling sluggish. Avoid high-fiber foods, as they take longer to digest and may lead to discomfort during exercise.

A banana or apple with peanut butter

A rice cake with banana, a few chocolate chips, and peanut butter

A Greek yogurt bowl with berries and a drizzle of honey

If you exercise first thing in the morning and don’t have the time or appetite to eat beforehand, that’s okay! Just ensure you consume a carb- and protein-rich meal within a few hours after your workout to aid recovery and support muscle growth.

"Key point is carbs give your energy, and protein supports muscle recovery. Keep fats low before your workout, as they slow digestion. My best tip is to plan your meals the night before to make sure you are eating enough calories (carbs and protein) pre workout." (sic).

These strategies worked well for Ekay, but it's important to remember that results vary for each individual. Consulting professionals to create a personalized weight loss diet and workout plan is the best approach to meet your specific needs.