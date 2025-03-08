Anshu Jamsenpa, A Trailblazer in Mountaineering: As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, it’s time to recognize inspiring women who have shattered barriers in their fields. One such trailblazer is Anshu Jamsenpa, an Indian mountaineer who made history by becoming the first Indian woman to summit Mount Everest twice in just five days. Her remarkable achievement in 2017 also made her the first woman in the world to accomplish this extraordinary feat.

The Making of a Record-Breaker

Born in Arunachal Pradesh, Jamsenpa’s journey into mountaineering began in 2009 when trainers from the Arunachal Mountaineering and Adventure Sports Association encouraged her to take up the sport. Despite societal expectations and family responsibilities, she embraced her passion for climbing, proving that perseverance can overcome any challenge.

In 2011, she made headlines by climbing Everest twice within ten days, setting a national record. She conquered the peak once again in 2013, but it was in 2017 that she etched her name in history by scaling the world’s highest mountain twice in just five days, making her the first Indian woman to summit Everest five times.

Defying Challenges with Determination

Jamsenpa’s journey to the top was not without struggles. As a mother of two, she had to balance family duties with her rigorous training. She also faced financial and logistical hurdles, yet her unwavering determination led her to success.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared with ANI, “My journey began in 2010. Initially, I didn’t have any support, but I convinced my family with my hard work… Once I got into mountaineering, I never looked back.”

Empowerment Beyond the Summit

Jamsenpa believes empowerment is deeply personal. For some, it comes through education, while for others, it’s financial independence. However, she also points out that many empowered women still struggle with personal freedom. “True empowerment comes from within. If you believe in yourself, you are empowered,” she said.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Anshu Jamsenpa’s journey is a beacon of hope for countless women and young girls dreaming of achieving the impossible. Her story proves that barriers exist only in the mind and that with courage and resilience, anything is possible. Her legacy continues to inspire the next generation of mountaineers and changemakers.