Yellow Sapphire (Pukhraj): The Ultimate Stone For Attracts Wealth & Abundance – Pros And Cons Explained

Yellow Sapphire, also known as Pukhraj, is a radiant, golden-yellow gemstone which as per astrology is ruled by Jupiter—the planet of abundance, knowledge, luck, and divine blessings. It is one of the Navratnas and holds significant spiritual and astrological importance. However. the catch is that it cannot be worn by all and has its fair share of pros and cons. Here is a list of its pros and cons you ought to read up on before investing in this stone, as shared by crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Pros of Yellow Sapphire

1. Attracts Wealth & Abundance

Yellow Sapphire is known as the stone of prosperity. It opens pathways to wealth, good fortune, and financial expansion. It’s considered one of the best gems for long-term wealth and stability.

2. Enhances Wisdom & Spiritual Growth

Ruled by Jupiter, Yellow Sapphire sharpens intuition, intellect, and dharma. It supports those on spiritual paths or souls who are into healing, teaching, and mentorship. It enhances decision-making and connects the wearer with divine guidance.

3. Great for Marriage and Relationships

In Vedic astrology, Pukhraj is often recommended for early or happy marriage, especially for those facing delays in marital life. It also brings loyalty, and stability to relationships.

4. Improves Health and Vitality

It is said to improve mental clarity and emotional balance, and often recommeded particularly for those battling overthinking or stress.

5. Removes Obstacles & Boosts Luck

If your life is going through misfortune and karmic blockages, experts recommend yellow sapphire as it attracts the blessings of Guru (Jupiter), eliminating negative influences and bringing timely opportunities and success.

Cons of Yellow Sapphire

1. Not Everyone Can Wear It

Yellow Sapphire is a very high-vibration gem and should only be worn after proper astrological analysis. If the Jupiter is weak or negatively placed in your chart, it can cause more harm than good. It can bring laziness, false optimism, or digestive issues.

2. Overconfidence or Ego Inflation

Jupiter governs wisdom and expansion so excessive or mismatched energy can lead to arrogance, self-righteousness, or a “know-it-all” attitude, and lead to distancing the wearer from grounded wisdom or humility.

3. Requires Regular Energizing

To retain its power, Yellow Sapphire must be cleansed and energized regularly with Jupiter mantras and holy water. Otherwise, it may become energetically dull or even reverse effects.

4. Incompatible with Certain Gemstones

Yellow Sapphire may clash energetically with Blue Sapphire (Saturn), Diamond (Venus), or Hessonite (Rahu) unless prescribed together. Combining incompatible stones can cause confused energy, bad luck, or emotional imbalance.

5. Sensitive to Chemicals and Scratches

Though relatively hard, Yellow Sapphire can lose luster when exposed to heat, or regular wear-and-tear. It must be cleaned gently and stored safely to avoid damage.