Yoga For Cardiovascular Health: Strengthening Heart And Mind Together

Cardiovascular health is about nurturing a strong heart while also cultivating calmness, mental clarity, and emotional balance in everyday life. Yoga is a gentle yet strong way through which body, lungs and mind collaborate to assist heart and mind.

Yogic practices are useful in enhancing blood circulation, breathing, decreasing stress, and enhancing inner stability when done consistently. This Himalayan-based practice is easy, practices-based and only appropriate in everyday living such that heart care is now not a flash endeavour but a disciplined mindful lifestyle. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa shares yoga for cardiovascular health for strengthening heart and mind together.

Siddha Walk

Siddha Walk involves a disciplined Himalayan walking in which walking is advised to go in a specific energy pattern. The practitioner walks in the form of figure of eight and initially he moves North South and then South North. This motion enhances synergy among internal currents of energy as well as enhancing the posture, spinal positioning and breathing rhythm. Consciousness is on every action, an erect back, and a breathing that is unstrained. With time, the walk becomes stable, mentally precise with inner redoubtable calm, making ordinary walking to be a meditative practice.

Himalayan Pranam

Himalayan Pranam is an easy and effective pranayama having profound effects to the nervous system. It is a breathing method practiced in a seated alert position and consists of fine-tuned, controlled breathing and coordinated hand movements together with consciousness within the nose. The tradition aids in decongesting mental saturation, uncertainty, emotional weight, and accumulated stress. It alters the energy, confidence and mental strength used by a practitioner with continual use that equips the practitioner with bravery and relaxation to confront life.

Hriday Mudra

Particularly, Hriday Mudra is useful among people who have heart related issues. The index finger is put at the bottom of the thumb, the middle and ring finger are touching the thumb, and the little finger is in extension. Both hands rest on the knees. Finding yourself in this mudra five minutes at a time helps the heart work harder and harder and helps one feel safe and cozy.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama

This soft alternate nostril breathing made the nervous system balanced and the oxygen flow is enhanced. It slows the heart rate, relieves anxiety and promotes cardiovascular harmony in general when practiced slowly and regularly.

Vajrasana with deep breathing

Post meal sitting on Vajrasana by deep breathing helps in support of digestion and circulation. It also promotes a regular breathing usually indirectly helpful to the heartbeat and relaxation.

Shavasana with Awareness

Shavasana conscious relaxation permits the mind and heart to take a complete rest. Happiness to breathe in a natural manner helps to get rid of the accumulated stress and helps to heal the emotions.