'You Can Be Fit And Being Foodie At The Same Time'- Fitness Coach Shares Smart Tips

For many food lovers, the biggest challenge is finding the right balance between their passion for flavours and their commitment to fitness. The fear of losing progress often makes them feel like they must choose between enjoying great food and staying fit — but that doesn’t have to be the case. With the right mindset and a bit of mindfulness, you can relish your favourite dishes without compromising your fitness journey.

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath — Founder of Slow Burn Method, Co-founder and Head Coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy — recently shared four practical hacks to help foodies stay true to their fitness goals while still indulging their love for food. In an Instagram video posted on October 4, Raj says, “Being a foodie is not a reason to not be fit because it’s absolutely possible to be both. You just have to follow these four things.”

1. Practice portion control

Raj stresses the importance of mindful eating and controlling portions when trying new foods. Every culinary experience doesn’t have to lead to overeating. He explains, “A foodie is someone who enjoys food. A glutton is someone who enjoys overeating. So, what are you — a foodie or a glutton? If you’re a foodie, learn to enjoy food without overdoing it.”

2. Watch your frequency

It’s fine to indulge occasionally, but frequent indulgence can derail progress. Raj advises keeping things balanced: “How often are you doing these things — trying new foods, indulging in fun foods? It doesn’t have to be very rare; you can do it a couple of times a week. But you need some regulation — it can’t be an everyday affair.”

3. Make exercise non-negotiable

Raj explains that consuming more food means your body stores extra energy, which needs to be metabolised efficiently. Regular exercise — even simple movement like walking — is key to using that energy. “That’s where walking and exercise come in, especially strength training,” he says. “Strength training builds your engine, increases your basal metabolic rate, and helps you burn calories to stay in shape long-term.”

4. Track your body metrics

Finally, Raj highlights the importance of monitoring key health metrics to identify when things start slipping off track. “This could be your body weight, body composition, cholesterol, or blood sugar — whatever you’re concerned about. When you track these numbers, you’ll notice early signs of imbalance and can take timely action.”

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)