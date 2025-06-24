You’ll Regret Not Trying This Sooner! Easiest Whole Wheat Eggless Brownie Recipe Ever

You’ve been doing brownies wrong until now! If you've ever believed that brownies need fancy ingredients, complicated steps, or eggs to taste deliciously fudgy, think again. This eggless chocolate brownie recipe with wholewheat flour (atta) is going to change your baking game forever.

Simple, healthy(ish), and so good they’ll vanish from the plate in minutes, this one-bowl brownie recipe proves you don’t need to be a pastry chef to whip up chocolatey magic at home.

Let’s dive into the recipe that tastes just like your favorite café brownies, minus the guilt.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

1. No Eggs – Perfect for vegetarians or anyone with an egg allergy.

2. Made with Atta – We swap maida (refined flour) for healthier wholewheat flour.

3. One-Bowl Magic – Less mess, fewer dishes.

4. Rich, Fudgy Texture – You won't believe there are no eggs or butter.

5. Customisable – Add nuts, choco chips, or swirl in some peanut butter!

Ingredients

► 1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

► ¾ cup cocoa powder (unsweetened)

► 1 cup powdered jaggery or brown sugar

► ½ tsp baking soda

► ½ tsp baking powder

► Pinch of salt

► ½ cup thick curd (room temperature)

► ½ cup ghee, vegetable oil or melted coconut oil

► ½ cup milk (adjust as needed)

► 1 tsp vanilla extract

► ½ cup dark chocolate chunks or chips

► Optional: chopped walnuts, almonds, or hazelnuts

Instructions

1. Preheat & Prepare

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Grease and line a square 8-inch baking tray with parchment paper.

2. Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a large bowl, sift together the wholewheat flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

3. Whisk the Wet Ingredients

In another bowl, mix curd, oil, sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Slowly pour in the milk and stir well.

4. Combine & Fold

Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Gently fold in with a spatula, don't overmix. Fold in the chocolate chips and nuts if using.

5. Bake to Perfection

Pour the batter into the prepared tray. Spread evenly. Bake for 25–30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs.

6. Cool & Slice

Let the brownies cool completely before slicing (resist the urge to dig in!). This helps them set and become extra fudgy.

Pro Tips for the Perfect Brownie

1. Fudgier Texture: Chill the brownies after baking for an hour, trust us.

2. Sweeter Tooth? Add a drizzle of melted chocolate or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

3. Flavor Boost: Add instant coffee powder (1 tsp) to the batter; it enhances the chocolate flavor!

Why Wholewheat Makes a Difference

While traditional brownies use refined flour, switching to whole wheat adds a nutty depth and extra fiber. It’s a simple swap that doesn’t compromise on taste but adds a wholesome edge.

Plus, when combined with jaggery or brown sugar, these brownies are naturally rich and satisfying, perfect for kids, elders, or anyone craving a healthier indulgence.

These eggless whole wheat brownies are the kind of recipe you’ll come back to again and again. Whether you’re baking for a family get-together or treating yourself on a Friday night, this foolproof recipe will never let you down.

So go ahead, ditch the boxed mix, skip the eggs, and bake a batch that’ll make you say, “Why didn’t I know this sooner?”