Your Jeans Losing Colour Quickly? Avoid THESE Mistakes To Make Your Pants Look New Always

Jeans pants are an important part of everyone's wardrobe. They are not only stylish but also durable. But sometimes, after using them for just a few months, the colour of your favourite jeans starts to fade and they start to look old. The reason for this can be some of your mistakes, which inadvertently damage the colour of your jeans. Let us know what are the mistakes that you can avoid to keep your jeans new for a long time.

Reasons for losing colour of jeans pants

1. Too much washing

If you wash your jeans repeatedly, the colour may fade quickly. Jeans do not need to be washed every time you wear them. According to experts, jeans should be washed only after wearing them 4-5 times. This keeps the colour and fabric intact for a long time.

2. Use of hot water

Many people wash jeans in hot water, which causes the colour to fade quickly. Hot water weakens the dye in the fabric, making the jeans look faded. Always wash jeans in cold or lukewarm water.

3. Using hard detergent or bleach

Harsh chemicals in detergents can damage the color of your jeans. If you use very hard detergent or bleach, your jeans may lose color quickly. Instead, use a mild detergent or a liquid detergent made specifically for jeans.

4. Drying in direct sunlight

Many people dry jeans in the sun, due to which its colour starts fading quickly. The strong rays of the sun can lighten the colour of the clothes. Always dry jeans in the shade and hang them upside down, so that its colour remains intact for a longer time.

5. Excessive use of machine dryer

If you use a dryer in the washing machine every time, the fabric of the jeans can become weak and the colour can also fade quickly. It would be better if you dry it naturally.

