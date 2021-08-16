हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan crisis live updates: Deeply concerned, says UN Chief on Afghan situation, urges Taliban to exercise restraint

The United Nations Secretary-General has said the UN remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement and promote the human rights of all Afghans. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 16, 2021 - 08:13
Comments |
Afghan diaspora hold placards during a protest in Vienna alleging Pakistan for supporting terrorism in Afghanistan (ANI Photo)

In a major development taking place in the war-torn country, the Taliban fighters on Sunday (August 15) made further advances in Afghanistan and took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. The insurgents entered the capital city amid President Ashraf Ghani fleeing to Tajikistan in order to avoid bloodshed.

The Kabul airport is now flooded with hundreds of desperate Afghans seeking to leave Afghanistan. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the current situation and has urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint. Antonio Guterres stated that the UN remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement and promote the human rights of all Afghans. 

ALSO READ | Why Afghanistan is facing wrath of Taliban; a brief history of dreaded extremist group

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the major updates on the deepening Afghanistan crisis:

16 August 2021, 08:13 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. He added, "We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one so that we do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terror."

16 August 2021, 08:11 AM

A video has gone viral on social media that reportedly shows the chaos at the Kabul Airport, hours after the Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan capital. 

16 August 2021, 07:56 AM

Meanwhile, the US Department of State has released a joint statement on the Afghanistan situation saying that they support and are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. 

The official statement issued along with several other countries including Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom further read that those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility—and accountability—for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.

16 August 2021, 07:48 AM

16 August 2021, 07:48 AM

"Left country to avoid bloodshed," said Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani as Kabul fell to the Taliban fighters on Sunday. Ghani said he took the step in order to avoid bloodshed and clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of Kabul residents. The 72-year-old who has been leading the country since 2014, said that from now on, the Taliban will be responsible for the 'honour, wealth and preservation' of Afghanistan's people. Click here to read more

 

16 August 2021, 07:46 AM

Amid the deepening Afghanistan crisis, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the situation and urged the Taliban insurgents to exercise utmost restraint. He said that the conflict in Afghanistan is forcing hundreds of thousands to flee amid reports of serious human rights violations. Click to read more

"All abuses must stop," the UN Chief expressed and added that the international humanitarian law and human rights, especially the hard-won gains of women and girls, must be preserved.

