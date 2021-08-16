Afghanistan crisis live updates: Deeply concerned, says UN Chief on Afghan situation, urges Taliban to exercise restraint

In a major development taking place in the war-torn country, the Taliban fighters on Sunday (August 15) made further advances in Afghanistan and took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. The insurgents entered the capital city amid President Ashraf Ghani fleeing to Tajikistan in order to avoid bloodshed.

The Kabul airport is now flooded with hundreds of desperate Afghans seeking to leave Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the current situation and has urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint. Antonio Guterres stated that the UN remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement and promote the human rights of all Afghans.

