LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to speak at 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue, 50 countries to take part

13 April 2021, 20:36 PM
Mankind will not be able to defeat pandemic unless all of us, everywhere, regardless of colour of our passports, come out of it: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue
13 April 2021, 20:36 PM
We have tried to protect our 1.3 billion citizens from COVID-19 and also tried to support pandemic response efforts of others: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue
13 April 2021, 20:36 PM
During this pandemic, in our own humble way, within our own limited resources, we in India have tried to walk the talk: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue
13 April 2021, 20:35 PM
We must create systems that address problems of today and challenges of tomorrow: PM Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue
13 April 2021, 20:35 PM
COVID-19 pandemic has presented opportunity to reshape world order to reorient our thinking, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue
13 April 2021, 20:35 PM
A global pandemic has been ravaging world for one year, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue
13 April 2021, 20:31 PM
The Raisina Dialogue is India`s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually since 2016. It is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.
13 April 2021, 20:31 PM
President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the Inaugural Session as chief guests. The dialogue will be held virtually from April 13 to 16, 2021.
13 April 2021, 20:31 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday.