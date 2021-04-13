हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to speak at 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue, 50 countries to take part

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 - 20:36
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 6th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday (April 13, 2021). President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the Inaugural Session as chief guests. The dialogue will be held virtually from April 13 to 16, 2021.

In other developments, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will address several public programs and roadshows in West Bengal on Tuesday ahead of the fifth phase of assembly elections. The Union Home Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at Darjeeling in the morning, followed by rallies in Nagrakata and Islampur. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin his visit with a public meeting in Karimpur AC, followed by a public meeting in the Madhyamgram. 

Meanwhile, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has named 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, St Stephens Hospital and Tis Hazari in the national capital as COVID-19 care hospitals. The government has also directed these hospitals not to admit any non-coronavirus patients till further orders from the authorities.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest news updates:

13 April 2021, 20:36 PM

Mankind will not be able to defeat pandemic unless all of us, everywhere, regardless of colour of our passports, come out of it: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue 

13 April 2021, 20:36 PM

We have tried to protect our 1.3 billion citizens from COVID-19 and also tried to support pandemic response efforts of others: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue 

13 April 2021, 20:36 PM

During this pandemic, in our own humble way, within our own limited resources, we in India have tried to walk the talk: PM Modi at Raisina Dialogue 

13 April 2021, 20:35 PM

We must create systems that address problems of today and challenges of tomorrow: PM Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue 

13 April 2021, 20:35 PM

COVID-19 pandemic has presented opportunity to reshape world order to reorient our thinking, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue

13 April 2021, 20:35 PM

A global pandemic has been ravaging world for one year, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue

 

13 April 2021, 20:31 PM

The Raisina Dialogue is India`s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually since 2016. It is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.

13 April 2021, 20:31 PM

13 April 2021, 20:31 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday.

