LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to speak at 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue, 50 countries to take part

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 6th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday (April 13, 2021). President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the Inaugural Session as chief guests. The dialogue will be held virtually from April 13 to 16, 2021.

In other developments, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will address several public programs and roadshows in West Bengal on Tuesday ahead of the fifth phase of assembly elections. The Union Home Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at Darjeeling in the morning, followed by rallies in Nagrakata and Islampur. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin his visit with a public meeting in Karimpur AC, followed by a public meeting in the Madhyamgram.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has named 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, St Stephens Hospital and Tis Hazari in the national capital as COVID-19 care hospitals. The government has also directed these hospitals not to admit any non-coronavirus patients till further orders from the authorities.

