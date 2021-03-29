हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to everyone as nation celebrates Holi

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, March 29, 2021 - 07:30
New Delhi: Holi, the festival of colours is here to mark a fun-filled ending to the month, but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, several restrictions have been put in many states to contain the virus. People won't be allowed to attend public gatherings on a festival that is being celebrated on Monday (March 29) this year.

India, notably, added over 62,000 COVID-19 infections to its total caseload for the second consecutive day on Sunday. The country's active coronavirus count is now nearing 5 lakh which is the reason why the Central and State governments have taken strict measures to break the transmission chain of the virus.

In other news, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a 'Padyatra' in Nandigram, followed by public meetings in Boyal and Amdabad.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for all the latest updates:
 

29 March 2021, 07:21 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Holi.
 

 

 

29 March 2021, 07:16 AM

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is also likely to hold public rallies at several locations ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections' phase II polling on April 1. The state had recorded 82 per cent voter turnout in the first phase on March 27.

29 March 2021, 07:15 AM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a 'Padyatra' in Nandigram today, followed by public meetings in Boyal and Amdabad.

29 March 2021, 07:11 AM

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, several restrictions have been put in many states to contain the virus. People won't be allowed to attend public gatherings this year. 

29 March 2021, 07:10 AM

A very Happy Holi to everyone from Team Zee News. The country, today, is going to celebrate the festival of colours Holi amid strict COVID-19 measures. India, notably, added over 62,000 COVID-19 infections to its total caseload for the second consecutive day on Sunday. The active coronavirus count in India is now nearing 5 lakh which is the reason why the Central and State governments have taken strict measures to break the transmission chain of the virus.

 

