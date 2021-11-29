LIVE: Farm laws repeal bill likely in Parliament today as Winter Session begins

29 November 2021, 08:52 AM
Winter session of Parliament: CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and demands a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price, reports ANI.
29 November 2021, 08:18 AM
Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin today (November 29) with the BJP-led government having as many as 26 new bills on its agenda. The government will also list a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.