LIVE: Farm laws repeal bill likely in Parliament today as Winter Session begins

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin today (November 29) with the BJP-led government having as many as 26 new bills on its agenda. The government will also list a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Thousands of farmers across the country have been protesting for over a year to repeal the three legislations.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

