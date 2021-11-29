हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Farm laws repeal bill likely in Parliament today as Winter Session begins

The BJP-led government is slated to bring in as many as 26 new bills. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, November 29, 2021 - 08:52
Comments |
File Photo

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin today (November 29) with the BJP-led government having as many as 26 new bills on its agenda. The government will also list a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Thousands of farmers across the country have been protesting for over a year to repeal the three legislations. 

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Stay with Zee News for all the latest news updates.

29 November 2021, 08:52 AM

Winter session of Parliament: CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and demands a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price, reports ANI.

29 November 2021, 08:18 AM

Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin today (November 29) with the BJP-led government having as many as 26 new bills on its agenda. The government will also list a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Must Watch

PT7M1S

Returnee from South Africa tests positive for Covid-19