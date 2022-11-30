Sports News LIVE | Pat Cummins wins TOSS, elects to BOWL first vs West Indies in 1st Test
LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on 30 November: Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 and Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals, Day 2 of India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ and PKL matches today.
Trending Photos
Pat Cummins-led Australia will begin their first Test against West Indies at the WACA Stadium in Perth on Wednesday (November 30). The home side have already announced their Playing XI with the pace battery of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood set to rattle the Windies.
In other matches, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals are set to take place between Mayank Agarwal’s Karnataka and Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra while record-breaking Ruturaj Gaikwad will be be in action again for Maharashtra against Riyan Parag’s Assam team.
Both Gaikwad and Parag are in top form, having scored big hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals against Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir respectively. Gaikwad hit record 7 sixes in an over while scoring 220 not out while Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Parag scored 174 as Assam chased down 351 to win.
In Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers while Dabang Delhi will be facing off against Tamil Thalaivas. That’s not all as we have Abu Dhabi T10 League matches also lined up.
The Chennai Braves will be facing Team Abu Dhabi followed by Bangla Tigers vs Suresh Raina’s Deccan Gladiators. In the final T10 game of the day, New York Strikers will take on Northern Warriors.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Sports around the world here.
AUS vs WI 1st Over: Kemar Roach starts with maiden
West Indies pacer Kemar Roach starts with maiden over against David Warner, who opens the batting with Usman Khawaja.
Australia are 0/0 in 1 over vs West Indies
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test: Pat Cummins wins Toss, elects to bat
Australia captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the 1st Test at the WACA Stadium in Perth. Here are the Playing XI...
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Sports News from around the world.
More Stories