Sports News LIVE | Pat Cummins wins TOSS, elects to BOWL first vs West Indies in 1st Test

Pat Cummins-led Australia will begin their first Test against West Indies at the WACA Stadium in Perth on Wednesday (November 30). The home side have already announced their Playing XI with the pace battery of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood set to rattle the Windies.

In other matches, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals are set to take place between Mayank Agarwal’s Karnataka and Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra while record-breaking Ruturaj Gaikwad will be be in action again for Maharashtra against Riyan Parag’s Assam team.

Both Gaikwad and Parag are in top form, having scored big hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals against Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir respectively. Gaikwad hit record 7 sixes in an over while scoring 220 not out while Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Parag scored 174 as Assam chased down 351 to win.

In Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers while Dabang Delhi will be facing off against Tamil Thalaivas. That’s not all as we have Abu Dhabi T10 League matches also lined up.

The Chennai Braves will be facing Team Abu Dhabi followed by Bangla Tigers vs Suresh Raina’s Deccan Gladiators. In the final T10 game of the day, New York Strikers will take on Northern Warriors.

