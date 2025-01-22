Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2025 On February 1; Check Timings

Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1. The first part of the Parliament's Budget session will run from January 31 to February 13, while the second part is scheduled from March 10 to April 4, 2025. Traditionally, the finance minister delivers the Budget speech at 11 AM on February 1, but an official confirmation from the Finance Ministry is still awaited.

As in previous years, the Narendra Modi government faces high expectations to provide income tax relief for the salaried middle class and the common man, particularly amid rising living costs and an economic slowdown. Economists suggest that the Budget should focus on boosting consumption to stimulate the economy, as GDP growth has slowed to a multi-quarter low.

This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0, and her eighth budget presentation overall in Parliament. Furthermore, despite February 1 being a Saturday, the BSE and NSE will remain open for trading, as per official announcements, to accommodate the Union Budget 2025-26 proceedings.

Stay Updated! Follow the Zee News English website for live coverage of Budget 2025 expectations and the latest updates from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's upcoming Budget 2025 speech.