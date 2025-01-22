Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget 2025 On February 1; Check Timings
Budget 2025 Expectations Live: This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0, and her eighth budget presentation overall in Parliament.
Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1. The first part of the Parliament's Budget session will run from January 31 to February 13, while the second part is scheduled from March 10 to April 4, 2025. Traditionally, the finance minister delivers the Budget speech at 11 AM on February 1, but an official confirmation from the Finance Ministry is still awaited.
As in previous years, the Narendra Modi government faces high expectations to provide income tax relief for the salaried middle class and the common man, particularly amid rising living costs and an economic slowdown. Economists suggest that the Budget should focus on boosting consumption to stimulate the economy, as GDP growth has slowed to a multi-quarter low.
This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0, and her eighth budget presentation overall in Parliament. Furthermore, despite February 1 being a Saturday, the BSE and NSE will remain open for trading, as per official announcements, to accommodate the Union Budget 2025-26 proceedings.
Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Expert Demands Promotion Of Green Finance Schemes For EV Growth
"It is imperative that the government creates a supportive ecosystem for EV adoption. This includes incentivizing EV purchases and promoting green finance initiatives. The EV market in India is poised for exponential growth, but the high initial cost of EVs is a barrier for many consumers. To address this, we expect the expansion of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme to offer higher subsidies for both commercial and personal EVs," said Shalya Gupta, CEO of Credifin Limited.
Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Boost For Railways And Mega Wagon Orders
The Union Budget 2025 is expected to focus on mega wagon orders, enhanced funding for safety and technology, and the introduction of advanced 12,000 HP electric locomotives in railways.
