हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers' protests Live updates: Centre to hold fifth round of talks with farmer union leaders today to break deadlock

The meeting between the Centre and the representatives of the farmers is scheduled to start at 2 pm.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 5, 2020 - 07:20
Comments |
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday (December 5, 2020) will hold the fifth round of talks with the farmer union leaders after the previous meetings couldn't break the deadlock. The four previous meetings between the Centre and representatives of the farmers who are protesting against the new agriculture laws have remained inconclusive. 

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the meeting will take place on Saturday at 2 pm.

As part of the 'Dilli Chalo' march, farmers have currently been staging protests at four border points of the national capital - Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri - to press their demand to repeal the three farm laws. Thousands of farmers continued to protest in and around Delhi for the tenth day on Friday. 

The reason behind the widespread protests is these three new laws - The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Stay tuned with Zee News live blog to get all the updates on the Farmers' protests:

5 December 2020, 07:20 AM

ALSO READ | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau reiterates stance on farmers' protest amid diplomatic row with India

5 December 2020, 07:08 AM

The farmers' protests against the new farm laws on Saturday have entered into the eleventh consecutive day.

5 December 2020, 07:04 AM

Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 where they said they will block all roads and toll plazas leading to the national capital. They threatened to intensify their agitation if the government does not accept their demands.

5 December 2020, 07:02 AM

Centre to hold fifth round of talks with farmer union leaders today to break the deadlock.

  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M55S

PM Modi said, '8 vaccines in India are in different stages of trials'