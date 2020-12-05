Farmers' protests Live updates: Centre to hold fifth round of talks with farmer union leaders today to break deadlock

5 December 2020, 07:20 AM
ALSO READ | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau reiterates stance on farmers' protest amid diplomatic row with India
5 December 2020, 07:08 AM
The farmers' protests against the new farm laws on Saturday have entered into the eleventh consecutive day.
5 December 2020, 07:04 AM
Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 where they said they will block all roads and toll plazas leading to the national capital. They threatened to intensify their agitation if the government does not accept their demands.
5 December 2020, 07:02 AM
Centre to hold fifth round of talks with farmer union leaders today to break the deadlock.